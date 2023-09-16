Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt agree to a four-year, $48 million extension

The Los Angeles Lakers and forward Jarred Vanderbilt have agreed to a four-year, $48 million contract extension, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz announced on Friday. His new deal is set to begin in the 2024-25 season. Vanderbilt, 24, is slated to earn $4.64 million in 2023-24.

For his upcoming contract, he’s projected to make $10.71 million in 2024-25, $11.57 million in 2025-26, and $12.42 million in 2026-27. The deal also includes a $13.28 million player option for 2027-28. As a matter of fact, he’s eligible to receive up to 140% of the average NBA salary.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Los Angeles Lakers hold sixth-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Vanderbilt was selected 41st overall by the Orlando Magic in the 2018 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. The 6-foot-8 wing was then immediately traded to the Denver Nuggets.

Moreover, in 17 games off the bench with Denver in the 2018-19 season, Vanderbilt averaged 1.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 4.1 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 47.4% from the floor and 60% at the foul line.

Los Angeles Lakers, Jarred Vanderbilt have agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension; new deal begins in 2024-25 and includes a $13.28 million player option for 2027-28

After nine appearances with the Nuggets in the 2019-20 season, the Western Conference contender traded Jarred Vanderbilt to the Minnesota Timberwolves in February 2020.

He made 67 starts in 74 games played with the Timberwolves in the 2021-22 season. Also, he averaged a then-career-high 6.9 points, a career-high 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and a career-best 1.3 steals per game.

In Minnesota’s 141-123 win over the Houston Rockets on Jan. 9, 2022, the forward recorded career highs of 21 points and 19 rebounds in 32 minutes as a starter. Along with logging four assists, two steals, and two blocks, Vanderbilt shot 10-of-14 (71.4%) from the field.

In July 2022, the Timberwolves traded Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, and five first-round draft picks (2023, 2025-27, 2029) to the Utah Jazz for center Rudy Gobert.

Last season, the wing appeared in 52 games with the Utah Jazz and 26 with the Lakers. The Texas native averaged a career-high 7.9 points, 7.5 boards, a career-best 2.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Vanderbilt is the fifth member of last season’s Lakers team to receive a multi-year extension this offseason, joining Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Anthony Davis

As part of a three-team trade in February 2023, the Jazz traded Vanderbilt and Beasley to the Lakers; Los Angeles traded a 2024 second-round draft pick to Minnesota; and the Lakers traded Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Russell Westbrook, and a 2027 first-round draft pick to Utah.

Of course, Westbrook is now with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Additionally, the Timberwolves sent D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, and the Jazz dealt Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Mike Conley, a 2025 second-round draft pick, and a 2026 second-round draft pick to Minnesota.

Vanderbilt started 24 regular-season games and was in the starting lineup for 13 of Los Angeles’ 15 playoff games. During the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, he recorded a playoff career-high 15 points in Game 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies.