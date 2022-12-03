Lakers started season 2-10, now 9-12 after back-to-back wins

The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 season by dropping their first five games. Of course, this is their first season under head coach Darvin Ham. Last season, through their first 21 games, Los Angeles went 10-11 under Frank Vogel.

Despite winning eight overtime games in the 2021-22 season, L.A. went on to finish 33-49, ranking 11th in the Western Conference and missing out on the play-in tournament.

According to some NBA betting sites, the Lakers have the 16th-best odds to win the championship in 2023. Check out which sportsbooks show better odds for the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.

"We're a team that's climbing, man. We want to continue to get better." 📈 pic.twitter.com/tST5WspRwZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 3, 2022

Although the Lakers won their first game on Oct. 30 against the Denver Nuggets and another versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 2, they lost their next five contests.

In Lakers franchise history, the team started 2-10 in the 1957-58 and 2015-16 seasons. After eliminating two five-game losing streaks this season, Los Angeles has now won back-to-back games. On Friday night, the Lakers upsetted the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, winning 133-129.

After starting 2-10 for first time since 2015-16 season, the Lakers are now 9-12 and rank 12th in the Western Conference

Anthony Davis led the Lakers in scoring with a season-high 44 points in 40 minutes of action. LeBron James ended his performance with 28 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, and two steals in 37 minutes. James also passed Magic Johnson for sixth on the all-time assists list (10,144).

After the win, LeBron felt it was the best game that him, Russell Westbrook, and Davis have played together since the front office traded for Westbrook last August.

Speaking of Westbrook, while the nine-time All-Star is averaging a career-low 15 points per game, the guard is still proving his worth as a valuable sixth man option. He has logged zero turnovers in two straight games.

With tonight’s 133-129 win over the Bucks, LeBron James became the seventh player in NBA history to record 900 career victories. Via Lakers PR — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 3, 2022

Ever since Los Angeles’ 120-114 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 11, the team has gone 7-2 with Westbrook coming off the bench. During that stretch, Davis has also recorded at least 30 points in five of those games.

Did the Lakers turn a corner? Through 21 games this season, the team is averaging 114 points per game, which ranks 13th overall in the NBA. Their offensive efficiency rating sits at 23rd (1.077), but the Lakers are now shooting 47% from the floor.

Equally important, the team is allowing 115 points per game, the league’s 12th-worst rating. Although, that’s an improvement after surrendering at least 120 points nine times this season. The Lakers’ worst performance defensively was their 143-138 road win over the San Antonio Spurs last Saturday.