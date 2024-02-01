Lakers vs. Celtics Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Feb. 1)

Tonight, the Boston Celtics (37-11, 23-23-2 ATS) host the Los Angeles Lakers (24-25, 22-28 ATS) in the second meeting of the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Lakers vs Celtics matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Celtics as 12-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Lakers vs. Celtics Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers @ Boston Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers @ Boston Celtics 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Thursday, February 1, 2024

Thursday, February 1, 2024 🕙 What time is Lakers vs. Celtics Game: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Lakers vs. Celtics Game: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts 📺 TV Channel(s): Spectrum SportsNet, TNT

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Lakers +12 (-115) | Celtics -12 (-105)

Lakers vs. Celtics Odds

Lakers vs. Celtics Predictions

The Lakers are 7-17 away from home this season. Los Angeles is 5-5 in its last 10 games, averaging 125.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.7 steals, and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field.

These teams meet to conclude the two-game, regular-season series. The Celtics won the last meeting 126-115 on Christmas Day. Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points in the win for Boston, whereas Anthony Davis notched a team-high 40 points for L.A.

Furthermore, the Celtics are 22-2 at home. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game over the club’s past 10 contests. Jayson Tatum leads Boston with 26.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game this season.

Boston is 8-2 in its last 10 games. During this stretch, the C’s have averaged 118.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.6 steals, and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Celtics hold an 88.5% chance of defeating Los Angeles. The Lakers are coming off back-to-back losses. Going into this matchup, Boston has the clear advantage at home. The Celtics should win a hard-fought game.

Lakers vs. Celtics Injuries

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

SF LeBron James (ankle; questionable) | C Anthony Davis (hip; questionable) | SG Cam Reddish (ankle; out indefinitely) | PG Gabe Vincent (knee; out indefinitely)

Boston Celtics Injury Report

C Al Horford (probable; neck) | PF Luke Kornet (hamstring; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

The Lakers are 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

Los Angeles is 1-5 in their past six matchups with Boston.

Next, the Lakers are 0-6 ATS in their previous six meetings with an Atlantic Division opponent.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are 5-1 in their last six contests.

Boston is 18-2 in its past 20 home games.

For one final note, the point total has gone under in seven of the Celtics’ previous nine games.

Projected Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

PG D’Angelo Russell | SG Austin Reaves | PF Taurean Prince | SF LeBron James | C Anthony Davis

Projected Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

PG Derrick White | SG Jaylen Brown | PF Jrue Holiday | SF Jayson Tatum | C Kristaps Porzingis

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 51 games, the Lakers are 19-11 as favorites, 6-14 as underdogs, 9-15 ATS away, and 18-6 over/under away. The Celtics are 36-10 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 13-11 ATS at home, and 12-12 over/under at home. Boston is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games played in February.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Celtics to win, the Lakers to cover the spread, and the point total will go under 242. The total has gone under in all six of Boston’s previous matchups with a Western Conference opponent. A lower score is possible.

Pick the Celtics to win! The Lakers are 4-2 in their past six games played in February, but Davis and James are struggling to carry this team. Even now that both superstars are healthy, L.A. is still playing some of its worst basketball. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

