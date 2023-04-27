Main Page
LeBron James after Lakers’ road loss: ‘I’ll be better in Game 6’
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is confident in his team’s ability to bounce back this Friday in Game 6 after Wednesday night’s 116-99 Game 5 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
The 19-time All-Star had a rough outing offensively, finishing with 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes of action. James shot 5-of-17 (29.4%) from the field and 1-of-9 (11.1%) beyond the arc.
According to a couple of NBA betting sites, LeBron James and the Lakers have sixth-best odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are giving the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, and Denver Nuggets better odds.
“Tonight, I was sh—. And I’ll be better in Game 6.” LeBron James expresses the disappointment felt in his performance tonight. pic.twitter.com/5OlfN6gqbO
— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 27, 2023
“Tonight, I was s—t,” LeBron James said after the No. 2-seeded Grizzlies improved to 3-2 in their first-round series against the No. 7 Lakers. “I’ll be better in Game 6.”
Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 31 points and 19 boards. Memphis outscored Los Angeles 38-24 in the opening quarter. Although the Lakers went on a 20-7 run in the fourth, they struggled to come within more than 12 points.
Lakers superstar LeBron James plans to take care of body, prepare ahead of Game 6 at home against the Grizzlies
“I’ll take care of the body,” James added. “Try to get as much sleep as I can. Seeing how fast the body can recover and get ready for Friday.” It was only the Lakers’ fourth loss in their last 17 games.
LeBron James finished the first half with six points on 2-of-9 shooting, along with five turnovers. In Game 4, the four-time MVP became the oldest player (38 years, 115 days old) to post at least 20 points and 20 rebounds in his 270th playoff game.
Game Six, our place. pic.twitter.com/WR8TSRe781
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 27, 2023
Davis is relaxed at the moment. “I had my head down and he was telling me to keep my head up. And I kind of just relayed that same message to him tonight,” the 11-year veteran said.
“‘You have the most points scored ever. You’re the best basketball player to ever touch the court.’ So, it’s fine. … Our team will get better and Friday is another opportunity to close the series.”
Furthermore, Memphis will attempt to force its third Game 7 in franchise history and first since 2014, with a win in Los Angeles this Friday night. Sportsbooks show the Lakers as 4.5-point favorites at home for Game 6. Gamblers are already putting bets down on LeBron James to record another playoff double-double.
