LeBron James Denounces Hamas’ Terrorist Attack On Israel

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James spoke out against the Palestinian terrorist organization known as Hamas after its militants attacked Israel last Saturday, calling the situation “tragic and unacceptable.” James released a statement with SpringHill Company CEO Maverick Carter.

“The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable,” the four-time MVP posted on Instagram. “The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism. The SpringHill Company family sends our deepest condolences to Israel and the Jewish community.

“We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms. We must all work to ensure this tragedy does not spread even more hate, racism, and antisemitism.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 👑 (@kingjames)



Hamas’ attack killed over 1,000 Israelis. Hundreds of Israeli soldiers and civilians, including children, had been taken hostage by Palestinian militants to the Gaza Strip. Hamas named the coordinated attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood.”

However, a number of fans disagreed with LeBron James’ post. “What about the kids on the Gaza strip that wear your jersey, play ball because of you and look up to you?” one user commented on the post. “Aren’t they not children being oppressed and murdered too?”

Another user posted, “You may not be with Palestine, but Allah will always be. We will not back down until we are finally free. #FreePalestine.”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James condemns Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija also spoke out earlier this week

Of course, James is not the first NBA player to address the violence this week, as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija — the league’s lone Israeli-born player — denounced the actions of Hamas.

“While I’m here playing ball, my thoughts are constantly pulled back to Israel,” Avdija said in an Instagram post on Monday. “This past Saturday, terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad unleashed devastation in 21 spots across Gaza.

“They mercilessly murdered and slaughtered innocent children, women, and elders — some at home, others during a party while celebrating a holiday.”

Deni Avdija with a heavy heart pic.twitter.com/lCzBPVKDp4 — Neil Dalal (@NeilDalal96) October 9, 2023



Avdija was born and raised in Beit Zera, Israel, and played professional basketball for Maccabi Tel Aviv of the Basketball Premier League (BPL) and EuroLeague from 2017 through 2020.

When Avdija turned 18 years old, he received a deferment from mandatory service in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The 2019-20 NBA season was suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Afterwards, the Wizards forward was drafted into the IDF for a short service on April 1, 2020.

Last weekend, retired New York Knicks star Amar’e Stoudemire — who converted to Judaism about five years ago — also spoke out against Hamas, calling the militant terrorist group “cowards.”

Regarding the ongoing Israeli–Palestinian conflict, it can be difficult for individuals to pick a side to support. Gathering all the facts is critical. One-sided views are not helpful. In the end, LeBron James and the SpringHill Company are siding with Israel.

