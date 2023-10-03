Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James announced he would return for his 21st NBA season at the 2023 ESPYS. The 19-time All-Star won the award for Best Record-Breaking Performance for breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record last season.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can or cannot do on the floor,” James said after accepting the award. “The real question for me is: Can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today.”

Lakers’ LeBron James on why he didn’t retire: “I feel like I’ve got a lot more in the tank to give. At that moment [after West finals], I didn’t. I was exhausted. I was tired. Mentally, I was in too many different places.” pic.twitter.com/E3OiJHgXi9 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 2, 2023



During NBA Media Day on Monday, the four-time MVP doubled down on his initial statements. “I feel like I got a lot more in the tank to give,” James told reporters. “I think it all starts with the mind, obviously.

“You know, the mind controls everything. I think being able to keep my mind fresh, so just … allows my body to kind of follow after that. Then able to continue to step into the gym and continue to prepare myself for another season. I felt like I had a heck of a summer.’’

Besides his love for basketball, James decided to return because of the Lakers’ offseason moves.

“To be honest, if I want to keep it all the way real, the job that Coach [Darvin] Ham and Rob [Pelinka] did with acquisitions that we got coming in, that kind of inspired me too,” James said. “I feel like we got a really good team. They did a great job this summer being able to re-sign some of the guys we already had here with the camaraderie.’’

Furthermore, the Lakers star has to be thinking about setting more NBA records. James is the league’s all-time scorer with 38,652 points. The 20-year veteran is 1,348 points shy of reaching 40,000 career points.

“I don’t know. I’m happy right now, I’m excited… I don’t know what the end of this road look like or at the end of the season. I have no idea.” LeBron James when asked if this could be his last season in the NBA 🗣 pic.twitter.com/9wfErmRO4c — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023



Plus, James is set to become the sixth player in NBA history to play in his 21st season or beyond — joining Robert Parish, Kevin Willis, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, and Vince Carter, who has the all-time record with 22. If he plays into his 40s, Carter’s record will fall.

James could also become the first player in NBA history to receive a 20th All-Star selection and become a 20-time All-NBA member next season. The Lakers star is tied with NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections, with a total of 19.

Last season, LeBron James made 55 appearances with L.A. The six-time All-Defensive member averaged 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% beyond the arc.

