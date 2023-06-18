Lou Williams Retires After Excellent 17-Year Career

Lou Hangs ‘Em Up After Incredible 17-Year Career

Lou Williams, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year, has announced his retirement from the NBA after a successful 17-season career. The announcement came through a YouTube video narrated by his daughter, Jada, on Sunday.

After a 17-year NBA career, Lou Williams announces he has retired from basketball. Williams is a three-time Sixth Man of the Year award winner and the NBA’s all-time leading bench scorer. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 18, 2023

The Best Sixth Man Ever?

Williams, 36, leaves the league as the all-time leading scorer off the bench, having played for several teams including the Philadelphia 76ers, Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, and most recently the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021-22 season. Out of his 1,123 regular-season games played, Williams came off the bench in 1,001 of them and scored a total of 13,396 points in those appearances. His overall career points tally stands at 15,593, ranking him 131st in NBA history.

Nicknamed “6 Man” and “Underground GOAT,” Williams made a significant impact as a key player in his role. He was known for his scoring ability and contributions off the bench, earning the respect and admiration of both fans and peers. He was the recipient of the Sixth Man of the Year award three times, joining Jamal Crawford as the only other player to achieve this feat.

The Culmination of a Great Career

Williams had an eventful career, marked by personal milestones and memorable moments. He gained recognition in Drake’s song “6 Man,” which helped him secure the Sixth Man Award in 2015 while playing for the Toronto Raptors. He also trademarked the nickname “Lemon Pepper Lou” after a viral incident during his time in the NBA bubble, where he was photographed at a strip club. This incident led to the creation of the “Louwill Lemon Pepper BBQ” wing at the Magic City strip club.

In his retirement video, set to Kendrick Lamar’s “Count Me Out,” Williams reflects on his journey, highlighting the challenges he faced and the dreams he realized. His daughter Jada’s narration acknowledges the various nicknames he acquired throughout his career and emphasizes his role as a mentor, teacher, friend, son, brother, and father.

Williams The Dada And Coach

Williams, who has two daughters named Jada and Zoe, as well as a son named Syx, expressed gratitude to his family as he shared the retirement video on Instagram. Over the years, Williams has been open about his difficult upbringing and the transformative power of basketball in his life. He has expressed a desire to give back and inspire the next generation, including coaching his daughter’s AAU team.

“For 17 years, you moved to your own rhythm in this game. And the time is now, that you’ve chosen to announce your farewell. But still fulfilling your legacy within us. You gave it all that you could give. You left nothing more to unturn. And I’m truly proud of you, Dad,” Jada added in the retirement announcement.

As Williams concludes his career, he leaves a lasting legacy as one of the premier bench players in NBA history and a respected figure in the basketball community.