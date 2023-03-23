Home » news » Luka Doncic Passed Mark Aguirre 1983 84 With His 41st 30 Point Game Of The Season Last Night The Most In Franchise History

Luka Doncic passed Mark Aguirre (1983-84) with his 41st 30-point game of the season last night, the most in franchise history

The Dallas Mavericks took a tough 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors at home last night. That is Dallas’ second-straight loss and the team now sits at ninth in the West with nine regular season games to be played. Despite the tough loss, Luka Doncic recorded his 41st 30-point game of the 2022-23 season. In doing so he passed Mark Aguirre’s (1983-84) record for most 30-point games in a single season in franchise history. 

Luka was the only starter for the Mavs to score 20 or more points last night as the team was once again with Kyrie Irving. This was Doncic’s first game back since missing five straight and the team relied on him heavily last night. Doncic finished the game with 30/7/17, but it wasn’t enough to escape the Warriors.

Texas Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+3300) to win the Finals this season. The Mavs are currently ninth in the West and it’s looking like they will be trying to make the playoffs through the play-in tournament this year.

The biggest headline coming out of last night’s game is the bizarre sequence that happened in the third quarter

With about 1:54 left in the third, a timeout was called and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban claims that Dallas had possession of the ball. He said that the referee and the announcer both called it that way, but that wasn’t the case when the timeout ended.

The teams were on opposite ends of the floor and there was nobody to guard the Warriors as they inbounds the ball. This resulted in an uncontested layup made by Kevon Looney. It left Cuban and the rest of the Mavericks fans in disbelief, especially in a game where they lost by only two points.

There’s nothing the Mavs can do to change that win to a loss, but Cuban said he plans to file a formal protest to the NBA after the alleged blown call that may have cost them the game. Despite all this, it was another strong night for Luka Doncic and he looked strong in his return after missing five straight games.

Dallas’ next game is tomorrow night at home vs the Charlotte Hornets. That should be a very winnable game for the Mavericks.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

