The Dallas Mavericks took a tough 127-125 loss to the Golden State Warriors at home last night. That is Dallas’ second-straight loss and the team now sits at ninth in the West with nine regular season games to be played. Despite the tough loss, Luka Doncic recorded his 41st 30-point game of the 2022-23 season. In doing so he passed Mark Aguirre’s (1983-84) record for most 30-point games in a single season in franchise history.

Luka was the only starter for the Mavs to score 20 or more points last night as the team was once again with Kyrie Irving. This was Doncic’s first game back since missing five straight and the team relied on him heavily last night. Doncic finished the game with 30/7/17, but it wasn’t enough to escape the Warriors.

Texas Sports Betting sites have the Mavericks at (+3300) to win the Finals this season. The Mavs are currently ninth in the West and it’s looking like they will be trying to make the playoffs through the play-in tournament this year.

Luka Doncic has 41 30-point games this season, passing Mark Aguirre in 1983-84 for the most in a season in Mavericks history. pic.twitter.com/Cc4fTCbFRd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 23, 2023

The biggest headline coming out of last night’s game is the bizarre sequence that happened in the third quarter

With about 1:54 left in the third, a timeout was called and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban claims that Dallas had possession of the ball. He said that the referee and the announcer both called it that way, but that wasn’t the case when the timeout ended.

The teams were on opposite ends of the floor and there was nobody to guard the Warriors as they inbounds the ball. This resulted in an uncontested layup made by Kevon Looney. It left Cuban and the rest of the Mavericks fans in disbelief, especially in a game where they lost by only two points.

Warriors get a free bucket after the Mavs defend the wrong basket 😅 (via @warriors)pic.twitter.com/Uwtsnbqw4d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2023

There’s nothing the Mavs can do to change that win to a loss, but Cuban said he plans to file a formal protest to the NBA after the alleged blown call that may have cost them the game. Despite all this, it was another strong night for Luka Doncic and he looked strong in his return after missing five straight games.

Dallas’ next game is tomorrow night at home vs the Charlotte Hornets. That should be a very winnable game for the Mavericks.