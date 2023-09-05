Luka Doncic Reportedly in a Lot Better Shape

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is having a great run at the FIBA World Cup. According to his teammate, Mike Tobey, Doncic has a renewed commitment in taking care of his body and staying in shape.

“I’d say I feel he’s a little bit more rested. He looks fresh and in shape, he’s really taking care of his body and himself a lot more seriously this summer. You can tell it by his nutrition, by how he looks, he’s in a lot better shape,” Tobey said. “I really see a big step forward in that part of his professionalism. He seems to be more focused. It seems both. I’ve said it before with friends and family. I can’t imagine what it’s like to have that kind of fame, constantly everybody asking you questions.”

Clearly, many people are expecting big things from the Dallas Mavericks superstar this coming season.

Luka Doncic in Better Shape; Taking Better Care of His Body

Dallas’ Projection This Season

Dallas as a team could be in for a tough year, regardless of how well Luka Doncic performs. They currently have +2700 odds to win the NBA Finals per FanDuel. Not to mention, the jury is still out on whether or not Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can co-exist with each other. It also does not help that Dallas is in a tough Western Conference. A conference with the likes of the defending champion Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, both Los Angeles teams, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Memphis Grizzlies to name a handful of teams. However, if Luka can play at an MVP level all season, then Dallas should have no problems making the play-in tournament at the very least.

Can the Mavericks Retain Luka Doncic?

There has been plenty of speculation on whether or not Doncic will want to stay in Dallas. That was a major reason they brought in Kyrie Irving, to give him some star power. However, the depth of Dallas is still a huge question mark. One could make a significant argument that the team actually got worse after trading many of their assets away for Kyrie last year. If the Dallas Mavericks do not start producing significant results quickly, then the days of Luka Doncic in a Mavericks uniform could be over sooner than later.

