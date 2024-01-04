Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) and guard Gary Harris (right calf strain) could miss some time after sustaining their injuries during Wednesday night’s 138-135 double-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Wagner is the Magic’s second-leading scorer, averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game. The third-year forward injured his right ankle in the first quarter after landing on it while contesting a shot.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Orlando Magic hold 21st-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks.

#Magic forward Paolo Banchero was asked postgame how he’s feeling after suffering a right ankle sprain during Wednesday’s game at Sacramento before he was able to return to the floor. He was also asked about Franz Wagner (right ankle sprain) exiting early against the Kings: pic.twitter.com/PiVVSCJOFV — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) January 4, 2024



Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said Wagner will be re-evaluated when the team travels to Denver for a game against the Nuggets on Friday.

Wagner, 22, has been healthy for the most part this season. In fact, he has yet to miss a game.

Of course, Orlando is already short-handed with Cole Anthony (bruised right quad), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Markelle Fultz (knee) and Joe Ingles (ankle) all out.

Orlando Magic players Franz Wagner (ankle), Gary Harris (calf) have now been added to the injury report

Although Paolo Banchero (right ankle sprain) also suffered an injury last night, he returned to the floor and is not expected to miss any time. While the Magic lost, it was still the best performance of his NBA career.

Banchero, 21, recorded a career-high 43 points on 13-of-25 (52%) shooting from the field, 6-of-9 (66.7%) beyond the arc, and 11-of-14 (78.6%) at the foul line.

“Yeah, it sucks,” Banchero said of Wagner’s injury. “He’s a huge part of this team. You see him go down in pain, it sucks to see.

“I just give credit to the guys for stepping in his place and picking it up. Hopefully he gets better and gets back to the court soon. We’re going to need him.”

“From every person that was available, (they) played, contributed, fought, battled… I’m so proud of the way in which they competed…” Coach Jamahl Mosley expressed immense pride in his team despite the outcome of Wednesday’s double-overtime loss. 🎙 pic.twitter.com/Dw9ignWGes — Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) January 4, 2024



Moreover, the Magic fought their way back into the game late in the fourth quarter after Sacramento outscored them 40-25 in the second quarter. Jalen Suggs added 24 points in the loss.

“I can’t say enough about the group,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Every person that was available played, contributed, fought, battled. And they had to dig down deep. I’m so proud of the way in which they competed. Never got away from them.”

For what it’s worth, the Magic drained a franchise-record 25 3-pointers against the Kings. Orlando made 23 3-pointers at Sacramento on Jan. 13, 2009, and at home against Miami on April 10, 2022.