Magic guard Cole Anthony suffers right oblique muscle injury

On Wednesday night, following the Orlando Magic’s 103-92 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cole Anthony underwent imaging to confirm a right oblique muscle injury.

According to the Magic’s press release, his timetable for return will depend on how his body responds to treatment and rehabilitation.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Magic possess the fourth-lowest odds to win the championship this season. Without a healthy backcourt, sportsbooks are not anticipating a playoff appearance.

When the guard sustained the injury is unknown. During the fourth quarter, Anthony remained on the floor after his shot was blocked. However, he remained in the game.

After their loss to the Cavaliers, the Magic are now 0-5 to begin the 2022-23 season. Of course, the team’s shorthanded in the backcourt.

In addition to Anthony, the Magic are still without guards Gary Harris (left knee), Jalen Suggs (right ankle), and Markelle Fultz (left big toe).

Through four games this season, Anthony is averaging 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 41.5% from the floor and 35% from outside the arc.

While the guard missed the Magic’s 113-109 season-opener loss against the Detroit Pistons, Anthony made his season debut last Friday versus the Atlanta Hawks.

In Orlando’s 108-98 defeat at State Farm Arena, the guard ended his performance with 25 points, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block in 29 minutes of action. He finished 8-of-12 (66.7%) shooting from the field and 4-of-5 (80%) from 3-point range.

Last season, in 65 starts, Anthony averaged career highs of 16.3 points, 5.4 boards, and 5.7 assists. On December 8, 2021, in the Magic’s 142-130 loss against the Sacramento Kings, the guard scored a career-high 33 points in 35 minutes played.

Some sportsbooks have the Magic’s projected win total this season set at 26.5. In the 2021-22 season, Orlando finished 22-60 (.268) and ranked dead last in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have not made the playoffs since the 2019-20 season.