The Dallas Mavericks are signing free agent forwards Greg Brown III and Joe Wieskamp to Exhibit 10 contracts. Training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. These agreements are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit.

An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. Brown, 21, was selected 43rd overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. The Texas native was then traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks have signed Greg Brown III to a training camp deal, per @ShamsCharania. Brown III, a 6'9, 21-year-old forward, has played in 64 games over the last two seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers.



Brown made six starts in 48 appearances with the Trail Blazers in his rookie 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged career highs of 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 13.3 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 42.6% from the floor, 31.1% beyond the arc, and 67.7% at the foul line.

In Portland’s 98-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Apr. 5, 2022, the former Longhorn recorded a career-high 17 points, three boards, one assist, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes as a starter. Furthermore, in 16 games off the bench in the 2022-23 season, Brown averaged 1.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 5.8 minutes.

Dallas Mavericks sign Greg Brown III, Joe Wieskamp to Exhibit 10 contracts, which can be converted into two-way deals before the regular season begins

Joe Wieskamp, 23, was selected 41st overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Iowa. The former Hawkeye appeared in 29 games off the bench with San Antonio in his rookie 2021-22 season.

He averaged 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes per game while shooting 35.7% from the floor and 32.6% beyond the arc. In San Antonio’s 129-104 loss to the Raptors on Jan. 4, 2022, Wieskamp scored a career-high 13 points in 12 minutes off the bench.

Additionally, the Iowa native signed a two-year, $4.38 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs last August. The 6-foot-6 forward was then waived by San Antonio two months later.

The Mavs still have one two-way spot available The guys competing for that spot will be… Greg Brown III

Joe Wieskamp

Dexter Dennis

Jelly Walker

Taze Moore Who do you want to see get it? pic.twitter.com/DMuotgmnQ8 — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) August 8, 2023

Wieskamp signed a pair of 10-day contracts in January with the Toronto Raptors and a rest-of-season contract, which included a 2023-24 non-guaranteed salary. The forward would have earned $1,927,896 with Toronto next season.

In his 2022-23 season debut with the Raptors on Jan. 19, the second-year forward scored a season-high nine points in 12 minutes off the bench in a 128-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Guard Mike Miles Jr. and forward A.J. Lawson occupy two of the Mavericks’ three two-way slots. For the training camp deals of Brown and Wieskamp to be converted into two-way contracts, Dallas would have to waive either Miles or Lawson.

Moreover, under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players an NBA team can sign increased from two to three.

