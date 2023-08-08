Main Page
Mavericks sign Greg Brown III, Joe Wieskamp to Exhibit 10 contracts
The Dallas Mavericks are signing free agent forwards Greg Brown III and Joe Wieskamp to Exhibit 10 contracts. Training camp deals are one-year, minimum-salary contracts. These agreements are non-guaranteed, allowing teams to waive the signee without taking a cap hit.
An Exhibit 10 contract can be converted into a two-way deal before the regular season begins. Brown, 21, was selected 43rd overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Texas at Austin. The Texas native was then traded to the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to a few NBA betting sites, the Dallas Mavericks hold 10th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers.
The Mavericks have signed Greg Brown III to a training camp deal, per @ShamsCharania.
Brown III, a 6’9, 21-year-old forward, has played in 64 games over the last two seasons for the Portland Trail Blazers.#MFFLpic.twitter.com/be6xvrbPwS
— All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) August 8, 2023
Brown made six starts in 48 appearances with the Trail Blazers in his rookie 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged career highs of 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 13.3 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 42.6% from the floor, 31.1% beyond the arc, and 67.7% at the foul line.
In Portland’s 98-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Apr. 5, 2022, the former Longhorn recorded a career-high 17 points, three boards, one assist, one steal, and one block in 25 minutes as a starter. Furthermore, in 16 games off the bench in the 2022-23 season, Brown averaged 1.8 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 5.8 minutes.
Dallas Mavericks sign Greg Brown III, Joe Wieskamp to Exhibit 10 contracts, which can be converted into two-way deals before the regular season begins
Joe Wieskamp, 23, was selected 41st overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Iowa. The former Hawkeye appeared in 29 games off the bench with San Antonio in his rookie 2021-22 season.
He averaged 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes per game while shooting 35.7% from the floor and 32.6% beyond the arc. In San Antonio’s 129-104 loss to the Raptors on Jan. 4, 2022, Wieskamp scored a career-high 13 points in 12 minutes off the bench.
Additionally, the Iowa native signed a two-year, $4.38 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs last August. The 6-foot-6 forward was then waived by San Antonio two months later.
The Mavs still have one two-way spot available
The guys competing for that spot will be…
Greg Brown III
Joe Wieskamp
Dexter Dennis
Jelly Walker
Taze Moore
Who do you want to see get it? pic.twitter.com/DMuotgmnQ8
— All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) August 8, 2023
Wieskamp signed a pair of 10-day contracts in January with the Toronto Raptors and a rest-of-season contract, which included a 2023-24 non-guaranteed salary. The forward would have earned $1,927,896 with Toronto next season.
In his 2022-23 season debut with the Raptors on Jan. 19, the second-year forward scored a season-high nine points in 12 minutes off the bench in a 128-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Guard Mike Miles Jr. and forward A.J. Lawson occupy two of the Mavericks’ three two-way slots. For the training camp deals of Brown and Wieskamp to be converted into two-way contracts, Dallas would have to waive either Miles or Lawson.
Moreover, under the league’s new collective bargaining agreement, the maximum number of two-way players an NBA team can sign increased from two to three.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Rookie Amen Thompson guarantees he’s ‘100% positive’ he will dunk over his twin brother Ausar first
- Mavericks sign Greg Brown III, Joe Wieskamp to Exhibit 10 contracts
- WATCH: Bronny, LeBron James Exit Terza Ristorante After Mayo Clinic Visit
- ‘We all have our moments of weakness’: Klay Thompson regrets showing off his 4 fingers to Devin Booker
- NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors Trading Pascal Siakam Is Inevitable
-
Main Page 4 days ago
Not one 8th grade student at LeBron James’ ‘I Promise School’ has passed a state math test in over 3 years
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Doris Burke to join ESPN’s NBA Finals broadcast team, to become first woman to call a U.S. men’s championship
-
Main Page 6 days ago
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac launches anti-woke, pro-Christian apparel brand as alternative to Nike
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Elon Musk suggests COVID-19 vaccine caused Bronny James’ cardiac arrest