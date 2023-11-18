Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds, Picks, & Predictions (Nov. 18)

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks (9-3, 7-5 ATS) play the Milwaukee Bucks (8-4, 3-9 ATS) in the 2023-24 NBA season; preview, odds, picks, predictions, and injuries for the Mavericks vs Bucks matchup are here. Sportsbooks show the Bucks as 2-point favorites at home. BetOnline odds are below.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Game Preview

🏀 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks

Dallas Mavericks @ Milwaukee Bucks 📅 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 🕙 What time is Mavericks vs. Bucks Game: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 🏟 Where is Mavericks vs. Bucks Game: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBA TV

🎲 2023-24 NBA Season Game Odds: Mavericks +2 (-115) | Bucks -2 (-105)

Mavericks vs. Bucks Odds

Mavericks vs. Bucks Predictions

Dallas is tied with the Denver Nuggets (9-3) for the best record in the Western Conference. The Mavericks have gone 5-2 away from home. Dallas is second in the league, scoring 123.4 points per game while shooting 48.3%. The Mavericks average 7.2 more points per game (123.4) than the Bucks have allowed per game (116.2).

Luka Doncic is averaging 41 points, 11.5 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Plus, Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee aims to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Dallas. The Bucks have gone 5-1 at home. Milwaukee has a 2-1 record in games decided by three points or fewer.

The Bucks are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 49.4% the Mavericks allow to opponents. Milwaukee is 2-1 in its last three meetings with the Mavs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 24.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and two blocks for the Bucks. Not to mention, Damian Lillard is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks hold a 50.4% chance of defeating Dallas. Most predictions are favoring the home team. Barring a major injury, Milwaukee has the advantage at home with a healthy Antetokounmpo and Lillard. In other words, the Bucks should win.

Mavericks vs. Bucks Injuries

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

PG Kyrie Irving (foot; upgraded to probable) | PF Maxi Kleber (toe; out indefinitely)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

SF Jae Crowder (groin; out indefinitely) | SG Khris Middleton (possible rest; questionable) | SF MarJon Beauchamp (ankle; questionable) | SF Chris Livingston (ankle; questionable)

2023-24 NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The Mavericks are 9-3 SU in their past 12 contests.

Next, the point total has gone over in Dallas’ previous five games.

On the other side, Milwaukee is 6-2 SU in its last eight contests.

The Bucks are 1-6 ATS in its past seven home games.

Lastly, the Bucks are 14-3 SU in their previous 17 matchups with Western Conference opponents.

Projected Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup

PG Luka Doncic | SG Josh Green | PF Grant Williams | SF Derrick Jones Jr. | C Dereck Lively II

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

PG Damian Lillard | SG Malik Beasley | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | SF Khris Middleton | C Brook Lopez

Free NBA Expert Picks

Through 12 games, the Mavericks are 8-2 as favorites, 1-1 as underdogs, 5-2 ATS away, and 6-1 over/under away. As for the Bucks, they’re 8-4 as favorites, 0-0 as underdogs, 1-5 ATS at home, and 3-3 over/under at home. Dallas is also 2-4 SU in its last six games against Milwaukee.

Our betting experts here at Basketball Insiders are projecting the Bucks to win, cover the spread, and the point total will go under 246.5.

The Bucks scored 130 points for the first time this season in Friday’s 130-99 win over Charlotte. However, this game will likely be a more low-scoring affair.

Pick the Bucks to win! If Milwaukee manages to hang 120-plus points on Dallas, the Eastern Conference contender will do so while holding the Mavs to 115 points or less.

