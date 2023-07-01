Max Strus has agreed to a four-year, $63 million sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, per agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports. In a three-team sign-and-trade, the Cavaliers are adding Strus, and the San Antonio Spurs are receiving Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens, and a second-round draft pick.

Cleveland is also sending a second-round draft pick to the Miami Heat for compensation. Strus’ new deal begins in the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-5 forward is projected to earn $14.65 million in 2023-24, $15.38 million in 2024-25, $16.11 million in 2025-26, and $16.84 million in 2026-27. He cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Cleveland Cavaliers hold 12th-shortest odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. A few sportsbooks are giving the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers better odds.

Cavaliers G.M. Mike Gansey had planned to improve his team’s shooting this offseason, which is why he decided to add Max Strus and former Sixers guard Georges Nieng during the opening hours of free agency. Cleveland re-signed Caris LeVert to a two-year, $32 million contract as well.

This past Thursday, it was reported that the Indiana Pacers were considering a potential three-year contract in the $48 million range for Strus. Regardless, this is the forward’s first double-figure, multi-year contract of his NBA career. In August 2021, Strus signed a two-year, $3.42 million contract with Miami.

Former Miami Heat wing Max Strus agrees to a four-year, $63 million sign-and-trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers, cannot be traded until Dec. 15

Max Strus, 27, made 33 starts in 80 appearances with the Heat in the 2022-23 season. The fourth-year wing averaged career highs of 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 28.4 minutes per game. He also shot 41% from the floor, 35% outside the arc, and 87.6% at the foul line.

Plus, in Miami’s 132-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 12, the forward scored a season-high 31 points in 39 minutes as a starter. Along with logging four boards, two assists, and one steal, Strus finished 10-of-16 (62.5%) shooting from the field and 8-of-14 (57.1%) from 3-point range.

Moreover, Strus has earned $3.8 million over his four NBA seasons. After posting career-high numbers, Heat fans knew it would be difficult for the team to retain Strus and Gabe Vincent, who inked a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cleveland benefits by the new CBA in the Max Strus sign-and-trade. Prior rule: Outgoing salary + $5M+$100K Current rule: Outgoing salary + $7.5M+$100K To make the math work the Steven non-guaranteed contract is now partially protected. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 1, 2023



In Miami’s 108-102 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 12, Strus posted 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds in 41 minutes of action. In a 124-98 win against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 18, Strus recorded 16 points and a career-high 10 assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

Max Strus struggled in the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, averaging 5.8 points a game on 23% shooting. However, the Illinois native was still worthy of a pay raise after exceeding expectations in the regular season. He finished 12th in 3-point attempts (563) and 13th in turnover percentage (7.8%).

