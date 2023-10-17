Will Mikey Williams Play For Memphis Basketball This Season?

Former prized recruit Mikey Williams was ordered to stand on trial on six felony gun charges by a Superior Court judge in California on Tuesday. The Memphis freshman’s basketball career is in jeopardy following an incident earlier this summer, where he’s being accused of firing a gun at a car carrying five people.

No one in the vehicle was hurt but the former five-star prospect could face up to 28 years in prison if convicted. While he remains listed on the roster and is still enrolled in online classes, Williams does not have access to team facilities or activities. Williams’ status with the program will be determined once his legal issues have been resolved.

Memphis Recruit Mikey Williams Ordered to Stand on Trial

On Tuesday, Jude Sherry M. Thompson-Taylor scheduled William’s arraignment for October 24th.

The prosecution requested William’s bail to be increased to $500,000 but the request was denied. Instead, Williams has been out on bail on a $50,000 bond since his arrest on April 13th.

The 19-year-old faces five charges of assault with a weapon and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle. If he is convicted of all five counts, Williams could face up to 28 years in jail.

Williams is accused of a March 27th shooting at his home. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, an argument broke out before midnight and ended with gunshots being fired at a car that was leaving the house. There were five passengers in the car and bullets hit the car but no one inside was injured.

Williams Basketball Future Is At Risk

It will all come to an end whether he’s deemed guilty or not on October 24 for Williams. The young basketball star entered a plea of not guilty but his preliminary hearing last week wasn’t good news for Williams.

There might be more charges against Williams after testimonies revealed there were six people in the car. In addition, witnesses testified that Williams threatened them before gunshots were fired. While no witnesses saw Williams fire the gun, there may be enough probable cause to move the case forward.

The gun used described by the witnesses was never found. However, the search warrant on Williams’ house did find a handgun and several other weapons.

Williams was one of the first athletes to cash in during the name, image, and likeness era. He secured multiple deals with big brands like Puma in 2021. He had millions of followers across Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok but all of his social media accounts have been deactivated since the incident.

