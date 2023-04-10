Miami Heat Set Record for Bench Points

The Miami Heat were locked into a play-in spot no matter what during the last game of the regular season. This allowed some key players who usually don’t get many minutes an opportunity to shine. They did just that as the team set a record for the most bench points scored in a game in NBA history. Miami’s second unit recorded a whopping 111 points in their win over the Orlando Magic. Despite adjusting the rotations for this game, this was one of the more impressive wins of the season for the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat Set NBA Record for Most Bench Points Scored in a Game

Miami’s Victory

While Jimmy Butler did not play, Bam Adebayo still played for only about eight minutes. The same thing happened with other key players such as Tyler Herro who were still active for the final regular season matchup. After that, players such as Udonis Haslem, Victor Oladipo, and Duncan Robinson got a chance to contribute.

Haslem had his best game in a few years as he came away with 24 points and three shots made from beyond the arc. Oladipo had 19 points to go along with eight assists and Duncan Robinson recorded 20 points as well. For the game, the Heat had five different players finish in double figures, all of whom came off the bench. While many players were resting for the final game of the regular season, many other young players got an opportunity to audition for the future and the Miami Heat’s bench was a perfect example of this.

Miami Heat Looking to Make Playoffs Via Play-In Tournament

The Miami Heat will battle the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament. A potential matchup to watch will be Jimmy Butler guarding Trae Young. Butler is one of the best two-way stars in the NBA and could give the explosive Young some fits. However, Trae Young is a sharp-shooter who could get hot at any moment.

Not to mention, Dejounte Murray is also a capable defender and is becoming a better play-maker. However, Miami will have the advantage in the paint. John Collins’ production had dipped this year and the Heat still boast Bam Adebayo down low. As a result, it will be hard for the Atlanta Hawks to overcome the gritty, experienced Miami Heat. However, anything can happen in this league, especially in a do-or-die matchup with playoff intentions.

