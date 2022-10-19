Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predictions, Betting Picks and Latest Odds

After four long months, the NBA regular season returns this week, and Miami Heat get their campaign underway with a visit of the Chicago Bulls. It tips off at 7:30 pm ET Wednesday evening, and it should be a cracker.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Odds

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Miami Heat -250 Chicago Bulls +210

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Top Picks

Miami Heat to Win @ – 250 with BetOnline

Tyler Herro over 20.5 points @ – 104 with BetOnline

Bam Adebayo over 9.5 rebounds @ + 1o2 with BetOnline

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Preview

The Chicago Bulls will travel to Miami for their opening game of the new NBA season against the Miami Heat, scheduled to take place at the FTX Arena at 7:30 PM EST. Last season, the Bulls finished 6th in the Eastern Conference with a record of 46-36, but were eliminated in the 2nd round of the play-offs by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. The Heat had a much better campaign, with a record of 53-29, eventually going on to finish first, and they reached the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

Over the off-season, Miami lost P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, and re-signed Victor Oladipo, Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon, and drafted Nikola Jovic. Many pundits do think that Miami won’t be as good as they were last season as their roster hasn’t really upgraded, where others have.

As for the Bulls, they have a lot to improve on this season after that disappointing early exit in the play-offs, and some believe that they’re already in a better position going into the season after key players have recovered from injuries.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Predictions and Betting Picks

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Pick 1: Miami Heat To Win @ – 250 with BetOnline

Going off of last seasons performances, Miami obviously went further in the play-offs and looked a much better team than Chicago, so already that points to a Heat win on opening night. Also, the last time the two met was back in April this year, in the NBA regular season, and Miami managed to win by a score of 127 points against the 109 of the Bulls, showing that in recent times they’ve been the better franchise.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Pick 2: Tyler Herro Over 20.5 points @ – 104 with BetOnline

Tyler Herro is one of the key players in Miami, and the reigning Sixth Man of the Year recently signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension with the Heat, so it’s clear to see how important he is for the team.

Our second pick is for Herro to surpass 20.5 points, and last season, he averaged 20.7 points, nearly four more per game than any other reserve in the league, so it’s certainly a good selection to have.

Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls Pick 3: Bam Adebayo Over 9.5 rebounds @ +102 with BetOnline

Bam Adebayo is arguably one of the most important players for Miami Heat, and last season he averaged 19.1 points, and 10.1 rebounds, despite only taking 13 shots a game. And he was criticized for playing too passive on offense, however it wasn’t the case as the stats don’t lie.

Adebayo’s versatility was what helped Miami win games last season, and we’re almost certain he’ll live up to his hype once again this campaign.