Miles Bridges became the first Charlotte Hornets player to post 30 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a single game, during Wednesday night’s 117-110 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Bridges, 25, finished 11-of-20 (55%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-13 (46.2%) from 3-point range. His six 3-pointers tied his career high. This was his second 30-point outing of the season.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Hornets hold 12th-best odds in the Eastern Conference to quality for the playoffs. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

.@hornets forward @MilesBridges became the first player in franchise history to record 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a game tonight vs. Chicago. He finished with 30-15-5, including a career-high-tying six 3-pointers.#LetsFly35 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 1, 2024



Furthermore, it was the third time in Bridges’ NBA career he notched back-to-back 20-point, 10-rebound games. He logged 21 points and 10 boards against the New York Knicks on Jan. 29.

Through 35 games this season, Bridges is averaging career highs of 21.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 37.2 minutes per game. The five-year veteran is shooting 46.2% from the field and 35.9% from deep.

His usage percentage (24.2%) is also a career high. The Michigan State product scored a season-high 33 points in Charlotte’s 117-114 victory against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 22.

Miles Bridges, Charlotte Hornets finish 0-4 against Chicago Bulls in the regular-season series

P.J. Washington ended Wednesday night’s loss with 26 points and eight rebounds in 36 minutes off the bench. Brandon Miller added 21 points and three assists in 38 minutes as well.

Chicago’s Coby White put up 35 points. “We couldn’t stop Coby White,” Bridges said. “Coby White, Vuc [Nikola Vucevic], they had a good two-man connection going. We couldn’t stop Coby in the clutch. If we got like three stops on Coby, we win the game.”

Charlotte played without LaMelo Ball for the third straight game due to ankle soreness. Of course, starters Gordon Hayward (calf) and Mark Williams (back) also remain out.

Miles Bridges tonight: 30 Points

15 Rebounds

4 Assists

3 Blocks

11/20 FG

6 3PM His 8th straight 20-point game 💪 pic.twitter.com/DB4k5lwrDv — HornetsMuse (@HornetsMuse_) February 1, 2024



Chicago outscored the Hornets 31-24 in the fourth quarter. The Hornets shot 40-of-90 (44.4%) from the field and 16-of-46 (34.8%) beyond the arc. The Bulls scored 21 points off Charlotte’s 10 turnovers.

“We couldn’t guard,” said Hornets coach Steve Clifford. “They were just in the paint every pick and roll. … We’ve been having problems just because our principles are bad and stuff. But those guys are terrific offensive players. They played well, and sometimes that happens.”

The Hornets are at Oklahoma City on Friday night.