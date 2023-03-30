The 2022-23 NBA season is quickly coming to an end. Playoff-caliber teams are looking to peak at this point and want to be playing their best basketball heading into the postseason. That was true for the Milwaukee Bucks who routed the Indianan Pacers 149-136 at home. Jrue Holiday exploded for a career-high 51-points and shot 20-30 from the field. He was the 24th player this season to have a 50-point game, the most in a single season leaguewide since 1962-63.

Holiday had 27 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists at the half yesterday with a 73-69 lead. He continued to take over in the second half and almost recorded a triple-double alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo who had 38/17/12 vs the Pacers. The Bucks have been first place in the East for nearly two months now and will likely have the #1 seed heading into the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have the Bucks at (+275) to win the Finals this season. Those are the lowest odds of any team in the league.

Jrue Holiday (32-290d) becomes the oldest player in Bucks history to record a 50-point game. This is the 24th 50-point game leaguewide this season, the most in a single season since 1962-63 (34) pic.twitter.com/u1jGUs8LaX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 30, 2023

Jrue Holiday dropped a new career-high 51 points vs the Pacers last night

The Milwaukee Bucks have been enjoying another solid regular season with the league’s best record at 55-21. Since 1/23 the team has gone 25-4 and has dominated the Eastern Conference. Milwaukee is finally back to full health again and has enough depth on its roster to compete with the other top teams in the East like Boston, Philadelphia, and Cleveland.

Their starting five is also one of the best defensive teams in the league and that starts with PG Jrue Holiday. He earned his second career all-star selection this season and is also a four-time all-defensive selection. Holiday is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the league regardless of position. His (1.2) steals per game lead the Bucks this season.

He needed just 32 minutes to score his 51 points and did most of his damage from inside the lane. The 32-year-old also went 8-10 from the charity stripe and 3-6 from deep. Milwaukee has two very important games coming up on their schedule. They have the second game of a back-to-back tonight vs the Boston Celtics and then will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Those two games are two final tests against some of the East’s best talent before the playoffs begin.