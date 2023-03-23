Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first Milwaukee Bucks player to record 30 points and 10 rebounds in under 25 minutes in a single game. In Wednesday night’s 130-94 win over the San Antonio Spurs, the seven-time All-Star finished with 31 points, 14 boards, two assists, and one block in just 23 minutes and 46 seconds.

Milwaukee’s superstar shot 14-of-23 (60.9%) from the floor, 1-of-4 (25%) beyond the arc, and 2-of-5 (40%) at the foul line. It was the forward’s 42nd double-double of the season as well. The Bucks outscored San Antonio 64-43 in the second half, and the Greek Freak rested the entire fourth quarter.

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 31 points and 14 rebounds last night despite playing just 23 minutes and 46 seconds. He became the 1st player in Bucks history to record 30 points and 10 rebounds while playing under 25 minutes in a game. pic.twitter.com/Y1z7ne8n32 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 23, 2023

More importantly, the top-seeded Bucks now have a 2.5-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings. They begin a four-game road trip this Friday against the Utah Jazz. With only 10 games remaining on the schedule, Milwaukee is currently 51-20.

“I’ve never in my career believed in seeding, but we’re No. 1 right now, we should just take it,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “We should just keep on building good habits, take it and maybe it helps us in a playoff run.”

Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is the first player in franchise history to tally 30 points, 10 rebounds in under 25 minutes

Milwaukee outscored the Spurs 15-2 to end the first half. The Greek Freak had back-to-back dunks, the first being a putback and the second an alley-oop from Khris Middelton. Of course, the score was never close. Their 36-point win was the Bucks’ most lopsided victory of the season.

Through 57 starts this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging career highs of 31.2 points and 11.2 field goals per game. Along with averaging 11.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 32.5 minutes, he’s shooting 54.6% from the field and 64.9% at the foul line.

Charles Barkley’s top 10 players in the NBA currently: 1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

2. Nikola Jokic

3. Damian Lillard

4. LeBron James

5. Joel Embiid

6. James Harden

7. Devin Booker

8. Steph Curry

9. Jayson Tatum

10. Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/bld5uK9eiA — NBACentral (@TheNBACantrel) March 22, 2023

In the Bucks’ 123-113 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 3, the forward scored a career-high 55 points in 37 minutes of action. The six-time All-NBA member notched 10 boards, seven assists, and two steals while shooting 20-of-33 (60.6%) from the floor and 15-of-16 (93.8%) at the free throw line.

Furthermore, the Bucks forward leads the NBA in 2-point field goals (591), free throw attempts (712), and usage percentage (38.8%). Not to mention, he ranks seventh in points (1,781), sixth in total rebounds (678), fourth in player efficiency rating (28.8), third in defensive box plus/minus (2.6), and second in defensive rating (107). Will Milwaukee win another title with Giannis Antetokounmpo?

