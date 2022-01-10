NBA Betting Picks: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks preview, prediction and picks

In Monday night’s interconference battle, the San Antonio Spurs (15-24) are striving to bounce back versus the New York Knicks (19-21) at Madison Square Garden. Will RJ Barrett and the Knicks win their second head-to-head contest versus the Spurs this season?

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks news

Comparing these teams’ betting statistics, the Spurs are 22-17 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Knicks are 18-22 against the spread. This game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air live through Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass and MSG Network. Referencing Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have played one another 98 times during the regular season all-time. San Antonio is 56-42 versus New York.

Nevertheless, in the last three head-to-head meetings, the Knicks are 2-1 against them. On Dec. 7, 2021, the first meeting of this regular season, New York won 121-109 at AT&T Center. Changing the subject, yesterday night, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was asked about Klay Thompson’s return and what he thinks about the importance of the league having talented stars. He said, “The league is about players, it’s about talent, it’s about ‘show,’ and him being one of the best shooters in the world and also a hell of a defender, just adds to the aura of the NBA.” He’s correct.

Pop on Klay Thompson’s return: “The league is about players, it's about talent, it's about ‘show,’ and him being one of the best shooters in the world and also a hell of a defender, just adds to the aura of the NBA.” — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) January 10, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks betting lines and odds

Over/Under: 212

Point spread: Knicks -6 (-110)

Best moneyline: Spurs +200, Knicks -240

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks injury report

Spurs: PF Thaddeus Young (out indefinitely) | PF Doug McDermott (out indefinitely) | PG Derrick White (out indefinitely) | PF Zach Collins (out indefinitely) | SF Keldon Johnson (out indefinitely) | PG Tre Jones (out indefinitely) | SF Devin Vassell (out indefinitely)

Knicks: PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely) | PG Kemba Walker (questionable) | SG Evan Fournier (questionable) | C Nerlens Noel (questionable) | PG Ryan Arcidiacono (out)

Injury Report 1/10 vs. SAS: Questionable – Fournier (contused left thigh), Noel (return to play reconditioning) and Walker (sore left knee); Out – Arcidiacono (sprained left ankle); Rose (right ankle surgery); Samanic (two-way). — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) January 9, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks preview

Furthermore, on Sunday, in the Spurs’ 121-119 overtime road loss versus the Nets, guard Lonnie Walker scored a team-high 25 points in 33 minutes of action. Guard Dejounte Murray earned another career double-double, too, accumulating 19 points, 9.0 rebounds and 12 assists in 40 minutes played. In the third quarter, San Antonio outscored Brooklyn 38 to 31.

Though, the Spurs fell short in overtime. They shot 46-for-107 (43%) from the floor and 13-for-32 (40.6%) from behind the arc. In addition to the Nets outrebounding the Spurs 55 to 44, San Antonio surrendered 64 points in the paint. The team is now 8-14 away, 7-10 at home and 12-10 ATS on the road this season.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 61.4% chance of winning.

Meanwhile, in the Knicks’ low-scoring 99-75 road loss against the Celtics on Saturday, forward RJ Barrett led his team in scoring, amassing 19 points in 43 minutes spent on the court. Guard Immanuel Quickley closed out his performance with 18 points, 1.0 rebound and 4.0 assists in 37 minutes played. New York allowed 55 second-half points, but the team was outscored 32 to 18 in the third quarter.

The Knicks had opportunities to capitalize on the Celtics’ 12 turnovers. However, their shooting was below average all across the board. They shot 29-for-79 (36.7%) from the field and 11-for-31 (35.5%) from three-point range. The team has won six of their past 10 games. Following this loss, they are now 10-10 away, 9-11 at home, 8-12 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Spurs: PG Dejounte Murray | SG Tre Jones | SF Lonnie Walker IV | PF Keita Bates-Diop | C Jakob Poeltl

Knicks: PG Immanuel Quickley | SG Evan Fournier | SF RJ Barrett | PF Julius Randle | C Mitchell Robinson

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks prediction

Additionally, the total for Monday night’s interconference rematch is set at 212. With respect to the spread consensus, 80% of gamblers are trusting the Knicks to cover the spread at Madison Square Garden. As for the total consensus, 79% of bettors are planning on the total going over 212. As of yet, San Antonio is 6-5 as a favorite, 9-19 as an underdog and 12-10 ATS away, while New York is 15-9 as a favorite, 4-12 as an underdog and 8-12 ATS at home.

For interesting betting trends, the Spurs are 2-4 ATS in their past six performances. Plus, they are 1-6 straight up in their previous seven contests. Next, San Antonio is 6-3 ATS in the team’s last nine matches versus New York, and the Spurs are 7-3 SU in their past 10 games against the Knicks. Finally, the total has gone under in five of their last six road contests at TD Garden.

On the other side, the Knicks are 4-1 ATS in their previous five performances. Also, the total has gone under in six of their past eight games. Next, New York is 11-0 SU in the team’s last 11 contests versus Southwest Division opponents. And, they are 13-5 ATS in their previous 18 games played on a Monday. In summary, think about picking the Knicks to win and cover the spread. If you are new to sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks betting pick

Pick the Knicks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 212. New York is a six-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

