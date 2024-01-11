The NBA denied the New York Knicks a $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception (DPE) for center Mitchell Robinson, since there’s optimism that the 7-footer could make his return this season from injury.

Following surgery on his left ankle in mid-December, he was initially expected to miss 8-10 weeks. However, the Knicks’ medical staff informed the front office that Robinson’s injury would require further rehabilitation.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Knicks hold 14th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

ESPN Sources: NBA is denying the Knicks a $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception for loss of Mitchell Robinson, because there’s optimism that Robinson can return from ankle surgery to play late in regular season. Knicks could be getting back one of league’s best defensive… pic.twitter.com/W9qaOy63Lq — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 10, 2024



On Wednesday, the league rejected the Knicks’ DPE after doctors were unable to determine that Robinson would likely be out until mid-June, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

His injury is scheduled to be re-evaluated around mid-February.

The Knicks have been aware of the possibility of Robinson’s potential return, but the front office applied for the exception anyway to help improve the team’s cap flexibility.

Robinson is making $15.68 million this season. This is part of the four-year, $60 million deal he signed with the club in July 2022. At $7.8 million, the DPE was for half of Robinson’s salary this season.

NBA rejected the New York Knicks’ DPE after learning center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) could return this season

Prior to his injury, Robinson was leading the NBA in offensive rebounds (112), and he ranked ninth in total rebounds (216). Not to mention, he was 11th in steals (32), ninth in blocks (109), 20th in offensive rating (127.6), and 16th in defensive rating (108.1).

Though, backup center Isaiah Hartenstein has excelled during the Western Kentucky product’s absence.

In New York’s 116-100 win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 3, Hartenstein recorded 10 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, and five blocks in 37 minutes of action.

The last Knicks players to post this same stat line or better were Marcus Camby (2002), Patrick Ewing (12 times from 1988 to 1997), and John Gianelli (1976).

Source confirms that the NBA denied the Knicks’ application for the Disabled Player Exception for Mitchell Robinson. Was told there’s optimism that Robinson could return this season. He is scheduled to be re-evaluated around mid-February following the December ankle surgery. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 10, 2024



Since Robinson’s injury, New York brass has also made interesting upgrades to the roster.

On Dec. 30, the Knicks agreed to trade RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Toronto Raptors for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn.

The addition of Anunoby has made the Knicks one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. New York has won five straight since the trade and moved into fourth place in the standings.

Anunoby is plus-111 through his first five games in a Knicks uniform. The 6-foot-7 forward is the first and only player in NBA history to record a plus/minus above 100 in his first five games with a franchise.

If Robinson can return this season, maybe the Knicks will become the team to beat in the East.