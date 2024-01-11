Home » news » Nba Denies Knicks Disabled Player Exception For Mitchell Robinson Who Could Return This Season

Main Page

NBA Denies Knicks Disabled Player Exception For Mitchell Robinson, Who Could Return This Season

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 3 mins ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
NBA Denies New York Knicks Disabled Player Exception For Mitchell Robinson, Who Could Return This Season
USA Today Network

The NBA denied the New York Knicks a $7.8 million Disabled Player Exception (DPE) for center Mitchell Robinson, since there’s optimism that the 7-footer could make his return this season from injury.

Following surgery on his left ankle in mid-December, he was initially expected to miss 8-10 weeks. However, the Knicks’ medical staff informed the front office that Robinson’s injury would require further rehabilitation.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Knicks hold 14th-ranked odds to win this season’s championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.


On Wednesday, the league rejected the Knicks’ DPE after doctors were unable to determine that Robinson would likely be out until mid-June, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

His injury is scheduled to be re-evaluated around mid-February.

The Knicks have been aware of the possibility of Robinson’s potential return, but the front office applied for the exception anyway to help improve the team’s cap flexibility.

Robinson is making $15.68 million this season. This is part of the four-year, $60 million deal he signed with the club in July 2022. At $7.8 million, the DPE was for half of Robinson’s salary this season.

NBA rejected the New York Knicks’ DPE after learning center Mitchell Robinson (ankle) could return this season

Prior to his injury, Robinson was leading the NBA in offensive rebounds (112), and he ranked ninth in total rebounds (216). Not to mention, he was 11th in steals (32), ninth in blocks (109), 20th in offensive rating (127.6), and 16th in defensive rating (108.1).

Though, backup center Isaiah Hartenstein has excelled during the Western Kentucky product’s absence.

In New York’s 116-100 win over the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 3, Hartenstein recorded 10 points, a career-high 20 rebounds, and five blocks in 37 minutes of action.

The last Knicks players to post this same stat line or better were Marcus Camby (2002), Patrick Ewing (12 times from 1988 to 1997), and John Gianelli (1976).


Since Robinson’s injury, New York brass has also made interesting upgrades to the roster.

On Dec. 30, the Knicks agreed to trade RJ BarrettImmanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round draft pick to the Toronto Raptors for OG AnunobyPrecious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn.

The addition of Anunoby has made the Knicks one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. New York has won five straight since the trade and moved into fourth place in the standings.

Anunoby is plus-111 through his first five games in a Knicks uniform. The 6-foot-7 forward is the first and only player in NBA history to record a plus/minus above 100 in his first five games with a franchise.

If Robinson can return this season, maybe the Knicks will become the team to beat in the East.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now