NBA Finals 2023 Game 2 Becomes Highest-Rated Nuggets Game In Denver Market
The 2023 NBA Finals series opener saw a decrease in viewership compared to last year’s Warriors-Celtics series, but Sunday night’s Game 2 became the highest-rated Nuggets game in the Denver market. Game 2 also posted a 3% increase in viewership from last year’s second NBA Finals game.
In Denver, Game 2 averaged a 22.3 rating. Meanwhile, Miami drew a 15.2 rating, West Palm Beach finished with an 11.5, Milwaukee drew a 9.2, and Memphis averaged an 8.7. Those are the top-five local markets. The Miami Heat went on to win 111-108 over Denver, tying the series 1-1.
According to Nielsen, Game 2 between the Nuggets and Heat on Sunday night averaged 11.91 million viewers, matching the Game 2 average audience from last year’s Warriors-Celtics series. The broadcast peaked at the 10:15 p.m. ET quarter hour with 15.256 million viewers.
Game 2 logged a 45 share in adults 18-34, which means 3.2% of 18-34s accounted for nearly half of the demographic’s linear television viewership Sunday night. Game 1 drew an audience of about 11.58 million. Of course, approximately 11.9 million tuned in to watch last year’s Game 1.
Game 1 of the Heat-Nuggets series drew a 2.21 rating for the 18-49 age range demographic. Keep in mind, the 2023 NBA Finals is being televised through ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.
Furthermore, the Nuggets-Lakers matchup of this past Western Conference Finals series averaged 7.9 million viewers across ESPN and ABC, making it the most-watched conference finals series since 2018.
🏀Top five highest-rated local markets for #NBAFinals Game 2 on ABC (Nielsen):
1⃣ Denver, 22.3 (Highest-rated Nuggets game ever in the local market across any network)
2⃣Miami, 15.2
3⃣West Palm Beach, 11.5
4⃣Milwaukee, 9.2
5⃣Memphis, 8.7
— Ben Cafardo (@Ben_ESPN) June 6, 2023
It was a 13% increase over last year’s seven-game ECF series between the Celtics and Heat. Game 4 of the Nuggets-Lakers series averaged 8.209 million viewers on ESPN.
The 1998 NBA Finals between the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls remains the most-watched finals in league history. An average of 29.04 million fans watched this finals series. The Bulls’ 87-86 win in Game 6 over Utah set an NBA record with 35.89 million viewers.
