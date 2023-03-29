The Washington Wizards picked up an unexpected home win vs the Boston Celtics last night, 130-111. Their upset win puts them at eleventh in the East with six regular season games last. Washington is currently two and a half games back from the tenth spot to make the play-in game. Kristpas Porzingis scored a team-high 32 points for the Wizards last night. NBA insiders have reported that the Wizards and himself are in serious discussion on a long-term deal.

Porzingis has played and started in 65 of the Wizards’ 76 games so far this season and lead the team with 32 points and 13 rebounds last night. He’s averaging a career-high (23.2) points per game this season and the Wizards are eager to lock up the 27-year-old for a long-term deal.

The Wizards can offer Kristaps Porziņģis a maximum of four years and $180 million, per @ShamsCharania “Porziņģis and the Wizards have been serious discussing a new deal in which he would opt out of his $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season and sign a new long-term… pic.twitter.com/yL0A0IUx8K — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 29, 2023

NBA insider Shams Charania has reported that the Washington Wizards are interested in retaining both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. However, the Wizards have been “seriously discussing a new deal,” with Porzingis and have shown “mutual interest” with Kuzma to get a deal done.

That clearly shows who the Wizards value more for their future and Porzingis should receive a nice contract extension. He would be turning down a $36 million player option for the 2023-24 season and the Wizards are eligible to sign him to a deal for up to four years, $180 million. The deadline for a potential deal would be in June and the two parties have time to discuss the numbers.

