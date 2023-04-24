Home » news » Nba Insiders Say That Damian Lillard Is Going To End Up In The Eastern Conference Next Season

NBA insiders say that Damian Lillard is going to ‘end up in the eastern conference’ next season

Damian Lillard has played his entire 11-year career with the Portland Trail Blazers, but change seems almost inevitable at this point. The seven-time all-star has tried to stay around through rebuilds and has given his all to Portland. However, there comes a time in a player’s career when they have to make difficult choices. Lillard is at one of those crossroads right now. NBA insiders say that Lillard will ‘end up in the eastern conference’ next season. 

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, multiple league executives believe that the Brooklyn Nets could be a suitor for Damian Lillard next season. Brooklyn GM Sean Marks has already mentioned the Nets making moves for next season as the team has never had this much draft capital before.

Lillard was even seen at Game 3 the other night between Brooklyn and Philadelphia.

Are the Brooklyn Nets a real contender for Damian Lillard next season?

Damian Lillard is the All-NBA type player that the Nets need to take their team to the next level. Trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving reshaped the roster more than halfway through the season. The Nets have a few pieces from the trades that will stay with the team, but they expect change to happen this summer.

Brooklyn fizzled out in the first round of the playoffs and was swept by the Philadelphia 76ers. Consistent scoring was an issue in the final third of the season and that translated into the playoffs. Adding Damian Lillard in a trade would be that consistency that the Nets are looking for.

In 61 career playoff games, Lillard averages (25.7) points, (4.5) rebounds, (6.2) assists, and (1.2) steals. His playoff three-point percentage is (.369) and Lillard has made some big-time shots throughout his postseason career with the Trail Blazers. He could be a serious addition to the Nets next season if they were able to make a trade.

