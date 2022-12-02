Home » news » Nba Player Prop Picks Tonight Kyrie Irving Over 22 5 Points Leads Our Best Bets

NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Kyrie Irving Over 22.5 Points Leads Our Best Bets

Our weeknight NBA slate will have eleven different games on for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. We’ve put together our best NBA player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Miami vs Boston, Toronto vs Brooklyn, and Washington vs Charlotte. 

Tipping off at 7:00pm tonight, the 11-11 Washington Wizards will be heading South to face their in division opponent, the 6-15 Charlotte Hornets. At 7:30, we’ve got another inner-division matchup happening when the 11-10 Toronto Raptors will play the 12-11 Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season. Brooklyn holds a 1-0 advantage so far. The 10-12 Miami Heat will be in Boston tonight for their second straight game when they face the number one team in the league, the 18-4 Celtics.

NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+375) to win the Finals this season.

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight

NBA player prop pick #1: Jayson Tatum over 41.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -113 with BetOnline

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have been elite so far this season with a 18-4 record, best in the NBA. Boston has won 14 of their last 15 games and they’ve been close to unbeatable. Leading the way for Boston this season once again is their young superstar Tatum. He averages (31.6) points, (7.8) rebounds, and (4.5) assists per game. Tatum is the face of the franchise for the Celtics.

Our pick for this game is Jayson Tatum over 41.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -113 with BetOnline. In 21 games played this season, he’s has over 41.5 in 13 games. If you round his season averages down, he still is at exactly 42, which is the number he needs tonight. There’s a ton of value in this bet.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Miami Heat +270 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics -325 BetOnline logo

 

NBA player prop pick #2: Kyrie Irving over 22.5 points @ -118 with BetOnline

Kyrie Irving will be in his eighth game back with the Brooklyn Nets tonight after a team-issued suspension left him out eight straight games. He really hasn’t missed a beat since his return, scoring at 20 points in six of those seven games. On the season, Irving averages (24.7) points per game.

Our pick for this game is Kyrie Irving over 22.5 points @ -118 with BetOnline. In the 15 games he’s played for the Nets this season, he’s scored over 22.5 points in nine of those games. He’s also had over that number in his last game vs the Wizards with 27 points.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Toronto Raptors +102 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets -122 BetOnline logo

NBA player prop pick #3: Bradley Beal over 23.5 points @ -122 with BetOnline 

It’s been a tough stretch of games for Washington. The Wizards are 1-4 in their last five games and they are second in the Southeast Division and ninth in the Eastern Conference. Leading the Wizards in scoring this season is their franchise cornerstone, Bradley Beal with (23.6) points per game this season.

Our pick for this game is Bradley Beal over 23.5 points @ -122 with BetOnline. In the 16 games he’s played in this season, Beal has has over 23.5 points nine times. Beal has also had over 23.5 points in six of his last seven games. He’s been trending upwards as of late.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker
Washington Wizards -150 BetOnline logo
Charlotte Hornets +130 BetOnline logo
