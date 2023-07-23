Home » news » Nba Star Trae Young Marries Shelby Miller Best Instagram Pics Of His New Hot Wife

Headlines

NBA Star Trae Young Marries Shelby Miller – Best Instagram Pics of His New Hot Wife

David Evans profile picture
Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 11 seconds ago on • 4 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
trae young shelby miller 1

Atlanta Hawks point guard, Trae Young and his long-term sweetheart Shelby Miller officially sealed their love story over the weekend. Their relationship has evolved from being college sweethearts at the University of Oklahoma to now embarking on their forever journey. Let’s take a look at the woman putting another ‘W’ in NBA WAGs.

College Sweethearts Shelby Miller and Trae Young Tie the Knot

Young and Miller, radiant in their wedding attire, took to the dance floor for their first spin as a married couple. A backdrop reading “Forever Young” set the romantic ambiance as the couple swayed and Young elegantly dipped his bride. Videos from this magical night were shared on social media platforms, encapsulating the couple’s unfiltered joy.

NBA Star Trae Young Marries Shelby Miller - Best Instagram Pics of His New Hot Wife

Source: Instagram/@mrsaharvard

Although Young hails from Lubbock, Texas, and Miller from Norman, Oklahoma, it was in Norman where the couple’s paths first crossed. They began dating in 2017 during Young’s time at the University of Oklahoma. By October of that year, their relationship was public, with Miller posting affectionately about the point guard on social media.

Fast forward to December 2021, the couple marked another milestone when they got engaged. After a wait of eight months, they are now basking in the glow of marital bliss, as their wedding took place on July 22, 2023.

Who is Shelby Miller?

Now, let’s turn our attention to the new Mrs. Young. Born on October 25, 1995, Shelby Miller grew up in Norman, Oklahoma. Her parents, Sherri, an adjunct instructor and intern supervisor at the University of Oklahoma, and Mike, a Vice President at EnviroProducts, have raised a strong and loving woman.

Shelby’s connection with the University of Oklahoma is rooted deeper than just her romantic tale with Young. She was a cheerleader for the Oklahoma Sooners’ football and basketball teams, showing her enthusiasm from the sidelines as Young set the foundations for his NBA career.

As Young moves into a new chapter of his life and career, the ball court isn’t the only place he’s got game. On a more personal front, Young has embraced the role of a loving husband and doting father, building a home team that’s just as formidable as his professional one.

As the next NBA season rolls around, Young is set to bring his A-game on the court. After winning a ring off the court, he now has his sights set on winning one on the hardwood with the Atlanta Hawks or wherever he ends up next season.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

David Evans profile picture

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro. David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis. Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat. David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.

Trending Now