On Friday, the NBA issued former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo a four-game suspension for allegedly exposing himself to women. An investigation revealed that he had “engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior” last fall.

“The league conducted its own investigation and consulted with relevant experts. Following that process, the league found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women,” an NBA spokesperson said in the official statement.

“Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find any evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures. Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to the league standards and warrants discipline.”

Dr. Hillary Cauthen, Primo’s former therapist, was the first woman to speak out against Joshua Primo after she claimed last fall that he exposed himself to her on nine separate occasions.

Dr. Cauthen’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, alleged the Spurs were aware of Primo’s actions, but didn’t take action.

NBA has issued former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo a four-game suspension for allegedly exposing himself to women in the fall of 2022 Cauthen then filed a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs. However, Primo’s attorney at the time believed the allegations were “a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy.” Of course, Primo was waived by San Antonio last October. Spurs CEO R.C. Buford issued the following statement: “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua.” After he was cut, Primo discussed his personal life in an interview with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. “I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” he said. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I have suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. “I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.” ESPN Sources: Free agent G Josh Primo is planning to sign a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since his release from the Spurs in October, Primo has been engaged in ongoing therapy – which will continue in LA. pic.twitter.com/YMFYjX9sJv — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 29, 2023

Primo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama. At 18 years and 217 days old, he was the youngest player drafted by San Antonio since joining the league in 1976. Before the news leaked, the Spurs had exercised Primo’s $4.34 million team option for the 2023-24 season. It was part of the four-year, $18.42 million contract he signed with the club in August 2021. After waiving Primo, the Spurs left behind $4.14 million in cap for the 2022-23 season. Additionally, the Western Conference team also has $4.34 million in dead cap for next season. Hours after receiving the suspension, Primo signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Clippers. Basketball Betting Content You May Like Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.

