NBA Teams Considering Gordon Hayward As A Buyout Possibility

NBA teams are reportedly considering Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward as a buyout possibility, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Charlotte has made the 14-year veteran available for a trade as well.

“Gordon Hayward is absolutely for the taking, that on an expiring contract has more likelihood than ever to get moved… A lot of teams are also looking at Hayward as a buyout possibility,” Fischer said on “The Trade Deadline.”

Hayward, 33, is in the final season of the four-year, $120 million contract he signed with the Boston Celtics as part of a sign-and-trade agreement with Charlotte in November 2020.

His salary this season is $31.5 million. The four-year deal also includes a 15% trade kicker.

Through 25 starts this season, Hayward is averaging 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, and 31.9 minutes per game. In his fourth season with the Hornets, his scoring has declined from his first few years in Charlotte.

In the 2020-21 season, Hayward averaged 19.6 points per game in 44 starts. Much has changed since then. This season, the Hornets are currently 8-28 and rank 13th overall in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 6-foot-7 wing has notched eight 20-point games this season.

In Charlotte’s 111-100 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 6, the forward posted a season-high 27 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 36 minutes of action.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak thought Hayward’s addition was a step in the right direction in 2020.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gordon and his family to the Hornets organization and Charlotte,” said Kupchak. “Gordon is an NBA All-Star, a proven scorer and playmaker and a tough competitor that will fit well into the needs of our team. We believe that his basketball talent, NBA experience and veteran leadership will make a positive impact on our young, talented team as it continues to develop.”

Kemba Walker played his last game in a Hornets uniform in 2019. Shifting from one injury-prone player to another was a questionable move. Looking back on it, this could have worked out for Charlotte’s frontcourt.

But even then, Hayward’s ridiculous contract actually ended up robbing the Hornets. It was a high-risk, low-reward trade. Simply put, based on the number of games he’s missed, the Butler product isn’t worth over $30 million per season.

Injuries have greatly affected his NBA career. In addition to suffering sprained ligaments in his left ankle in February 2022, he missed games last season because of a left shoulder fracture and left hamstring soreness.

The Hornets are 7-18 with Hayward and 1-10 without him this season. So that’s one argument in his favor.

Then again, perhaps the bigger contributing factor for Charlote losing most of its games in the first quarter of the season was the loss of one other key player.