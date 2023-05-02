NBA Twitter users were quick to mock Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden for his pregame outfit, prior to Monday night’s 119-115 upset win in Game 1 over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Harden was shown wearing an oversized jacket and long, baggy pants with blue fur covering the outside. NBA fans compared the 10-time All-Star to the Cookie Monster.

ESPN’s official Twitter account tweeted, “James Harden brought the Met Gala to the TD Garden.”

NBA Twitter roasts James Harden for ridiculous pregame outfit prior to Game 1 at TD Garden against Celtics

NBA Twitter posters tweeted funny messages like “13 Cookie Monsters were killed to make James Harden’s outfit” and “James Hardens’ inner self is a mischievous wizard living in a thatched-roof hut deep in the forest.” For fans of the 76ers guard, this is nothing new. When it comes to fashion, is Harden the Cam Newton of the NBA?

Through five appearances this postseason, Harden is averaging 22.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 36.7 minutes per game. Plus, the seven-time All-NBA member is shooting 41.2% from the field and 44.7% outside the arc. Philadelphia managed to upset Boston on the road as a 10.5-point underdog.

Harden's fit for Game 1 😅 pic.twitter.com/TGG2ZUq6Mk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2023

13 Cookie Monsters were killed to make James Harden’s outfit. pic.twitter.com/xqhvgXNnfT — Joe Riga (@JoeRigaComedy) May 2, 2023

James Harden had the best met gala outfit by far pic.twitter.com/EV2vHiVPLw — Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) May 2, 2023

Whats with Celebrities & Athletes wearing the absolute worst outfits ever ? James Harden tripping man 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Sb3607kS4N — Realistic Jets Fan (@Casablanca_Dibz) May 1, 2023

James Harden’s inner self is a mischievous wizard living in a thatched-roof hut deep in the forest. His outfits, last night in Boston and Christmas Day in NY. pic.twitter.com/5RCQcalZ3W — thomas beller (@thomasbeller) May 2, 2023

That outfit James Harden wore to the Met Gala comes with a cost 😞🥀#StopPoaching pic.twitter.com/2Kh45x2zhA — Charli Damelio's Burner (@charlidemolia) May 1, 2023

Of course, that’s where I’ve seen James Harden’s outfit before pic.twitter.com/B9TvNpxUWg — Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) May 2, 2023

NBA Twitter had fun mocking James Harden for his pregame outfit, but the 14-year veteran got the last laugh. Harden tied his playoff career high with 45 points against the Celtics.

It was Harden’s first 45-point playoff outing since Game 4 of the 2015 Western Conference Finals versus the Golden State Warriors. At 7 years and 341 days, it’s the longest span between 45-point playoff games in NBA history.

