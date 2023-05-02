Main Page
NBA Twitter mocks James Harden for comical pregame outfit prior to Game 1
NBA Twitter users were quick to mock Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden for his pregame outfit, prior to Monday night’s 119-115 upset win in Game 1 over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.
Harden was shown wearing an oversized jacket and long, baggy pants with blue fur covering the outside. NBA fans compared the 10-time All-Star to the Cookie Monster.
ESPN’s official Twitter account tweeted, “James Harden brought the Met Gala to the TD Garden.”
NBA Twitter roasts James Harden for ridiculous pregame outfit prior to Game 1 at TD Garden against Celtics
NBA Twitter posters tweeted funny messages like “13 Cookie Monsters were killed to make James Harden’s outfit” and “James Hardens’ inner self is a mischievous wizard living in a thatched-roof hut deep in the forest.” For fans of the 76ers guard, this is nothing new. When it comes to fashion, is Harden the Cam Newton of the NBA?
Through five appearances this postseason, Harden is averaging 22.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 36.7 minutes per game. Plus, the seven-time All-NBA member is shooting 41.2% from the field and 44.7% outside the arc. Philadelphia managed to upset Boston on the road as a 10.5-point underdog.
Harden's fit for Game 1 😅 pic.twitter.com/TGG2ZUq6Mk
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2023
13 Cookie Monsters were killed to make James Harden’s outfit. pic.twitter.com/xqhvgXNnfT
— Joe Riga (@JoeRigaComedy) May 2, 2023
James Harden had the best met gala outfit by far pic.twitter.com/EV2vHiVPLw
— Brian Blake (@BrianOBlake) May 2, 2023
Whats with Celebrities & Athletes wearing the absolute worst outfits ever ? James Harden tripping man 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/Sb3607kS4N
— Realistic Jets Fan (@Casablanca_Dibz) May 1, 2023
James Harden’s inner self is a mischievous wizard living in a thatched-roof hut deep in the forest. His outfits, last night in Boston and Christmas Day in NY. pic.twitter.com/5RCQcalZ3W
— thomas beller (@thomasbeller) May 2, 2023
That outfit James Harden wore to the Met Gala comes with a cost 😞🥀#StopPoaching pic.twitter.com/2Kh45x2zhA
— Charli Damelio's Burner (@charlidemolia) May 1, 2023
Of course, that’s where I’ve seen James Harden’s outfit before pic.twitter.com/B9TvNpxUWg
— Mike Regalado 🏀🏈🎧 (@MikeRegaladoLA) May 2, 2023
NBA Twitter had fun mocking James Harden for his pregame outfit, but the 14-year veteran got the last laugh. Harden tied his playoff career high with 45 points against the Celtics.
It was Harden’s first 45-point playoff outing since Game 4 of the 2015 Western Conference Finals versus the Golden State Warriors. At 7 years and 341 days, it’s the longest span between 45-point playoff games in NBA history.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Nikola Jokić assures having ‘zero’ interest in NBA MVP reveal, as he is announced finalist next to Embiid and Antetokounmpo
- NBA Twitter mocks James Harden for comical pregame outfit prior to Game 1
- Memphis star Ja Morant admitted that his off-court antics affected his team this season: ‘I just got to be better with my decision-making’
- Nikola Jokic becomes fifth NBA player to record three straight 20/15/5 playoff games
- Phoenix guard Chris Paul exits Game 2 vs. Nuggets with left groin tightness and is in doubt for the next playoff clash
-
NBA 1 week ago
Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson says he stopped watching the NBA ever since it turned too political back in 2020
-
College Basketball 6 days ago
Drake, Future, French Montana and Others Slide into Angel Reese’s DMs After LSU National Championship Win
-
Headlines 1 week ago
Jimmy Butler’s Historic Performance Propels Heat to a 3-1 Lead
-
Main Page 4 days ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015