Home » news » Nba Twitter Mocks James Harden For Comical Pregame Outfit Prior To Game 1

Main Page

NBA Twitter mocks James Harden for comical pregame outfit prior to Game 1

Updated 8 mins ago on
3 min read
James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
USA Today Network

NBA Twitter users were quick to mock Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden for his pregame outfit, prior to Monday night’s 119-115 upset win in Game 1 over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Harden was shown wearing an oversized jacket and long, baggy pants with blue fur covering the outside. NBA fans compared the 10-time All-Star to the Cookie Monster.

ESPN’s official Twitter account tweeted, “James Harden brought the Met Gala to the TD Garden.”

NBA Twitter roasts James Harden for ridiculous pregame outfit prior to Game 1 at TD Garden against Celtics

NBA Twitter posters tweeted funny messages like “13 Cookie Monsters were killed to make James Harden’s outfit” and “James Hardens’ inner self is a mischievous wizard living in a thatched-roof hut deep in the forest.” For fans of the 76ers guard, this is nothing new. When it comes to fashion, is Harden the Cam Newton of the NBA?

Through five appearances this postseason, Harden is averaging 22.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 36.7 minutes per game. Plus, the seven-time All-NBA member is shooting 41.2% from the field and 44.7% outside the arc. Philadelphia managed to upset Boston on the road as a 10.5-point underdog.

NBA Twitter had fun mocking James Harden for his pregame outfit, but the 14-year veteran got the last laugh. Harden tied his playoff career high with 45 points against the Celtics.

It was Harden’s first 45-point playoff outing since Game 4 of the 2015 Western Conference Finals versus the Golden State Warriors. At 7 years and 341 days, it’s the longest span between 45-point playoff games in NBA history.

NBA Betting Content You May Like

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now