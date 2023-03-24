College Basketball
NCAA Transfer Portal 2023: 5 Best College Basketball Players on the Market
The NCAA transfer portal for 2023 is brimming with talent as numerous college basketball players seek new opportunities. We’ve taken a look at the players who entered the portal in 2023, and ranked the top five players to watch as they transition to their new teams. Let’s get right into it.
1. JJ Starling, SG – Committed to Syracuse (22/23 School: Notre Dame)
Despite experiencing a temporary dip in his jumpshot (29% from three), former five-star prospect JJ Starling still has immense potential in college basketball as a scorer and playmaker.
In his time at Notre Dame, Starling posted an impressive 11.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 1.1 APG. As he moves to Syracuse, he’s expected to make a significant impact and elevate his game in the coming season.
OH MY 😳 JJ STARLING
— Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) January 15, 2023
If he can rediscover the jump shooting form of his high school days, Syracuse will find themselves with somebody who can put up 15+ points a game.
2. Jameer Nelson Jr., PG – Delaware
Jameer Nelson Jr., son of former NBA player Jameer Nelson, showcased his skills at Delaware with 20.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 3.6 APG. Some of his highlight plays, as shown below, are jaw-dropping.
Jameer Nelson Jr. has entered the transfer portal.
🔥 20.6 PPG
🔥 4.6 RPG
🔥 3.6 APG
🔥 2.4 SPG pic.twitter.com/mtKRHWvfz9
— SLAM University (@slam_university) March 14, 2023
As a strong, highly athletic point guard, Nelson Jr. is expected to make a major impact on his next team. It will be exciting to see what he can do at a higher level. However, with improved surrounding talent, Nelson Jr.’s potential to succeed in a high major program is undeniable.
3. Taran Armstrong, PG – Cal Baptist
Taran Armstrong has turned heads as a point guard with his high basketball IQ and playmaking abilities.
Taran Armstrong remains one of my absolute favorite players in college basketball. He's way stronger this year, doesn't get pushed around as easily. Think he might have grown to get up to 6-foot-6. And he's still just slicing and dicing teams with his passing. Look at this. pic.twitter.com/4vxy4elgDJ
— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 21, 2022
With an 11.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 5.0 APG record, Armstrong’s potential for instant impact has caught the eye of schools like Rutgers, West Virginia, Xavier, LSU, Gonzaga, and Oklahoma.
His skill set promises to make him a valuable asset to his future team. It will be exciting to see what the young point guard can do with a step up in competition.
4. Skyy Clark, PG – Committed to Louisville (22/23 School: Illinois)
Skyy Clark, a former top-50 high school prospect, played in 13 games for Illinois before announcing his departure from the program due to personal reasons. Now moving to Louisville, Clark is expected to become the primary ball-handler and offer much-needed assistance to point guard El Ellis.
Illinois transfer Skyy Clark has committed to Louisville🔴
Clark started 12 of the 13 games he appeared in as a freshman, averaging 7.0 PPG and 3.7 RPG
— Dalton Pence (@dpence_) March 16, 2023
Under Kenny Payne’s guidance, Clark’s arrival at Louisville is a step toward building a competent backcourt.
5. Fardaws Aimaq, C – Texas Tech
Despite facing injury setbacks, Fardaws Aimaq has demonstrated his ability as a starting center who can make an impact at any college.
fardaws aimaq has a floater/push shot game that's similar to the one poeltl frequently shoots
i know this is extremely useful info pic.twitter.com/hKzZ6Y5LyT
— J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) April 14, 2022
Averaging 11.9 PPG and 7.9 RPG in limited action, Aimaq’s size and skill make him a valuable addition to any team in need of a dependable center. Having transferred from Utah Valley to the Red Raiders for the 22/23 season, Aimaq will be looking for his third college basketball team in three years, and the fourth in his career, that began at Mercer.
These top five players, along with other talented athletes in the 2023 NCAA transfer portal, represent a wealth of potential for their future teams. Stay tuned for updates on their progress as they embark on new journeys and leave their mark on college basketball.
