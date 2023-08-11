Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas told Zach Schumaker during his “The SchuZ Show” YouTube podcast that he would average 25 points per game as an NBA starter. Shumaker asked the 6-foot-4 guard how many points he thinks he could average with the ball in his hands over a full 82-game season.

“Ball in my hand? 25… 25 no doubt, easy,” said Thomas as he smiled. “And that’s just me having confidence in my ability, knowing what I can bring every night. Because I see little stats on Twitter some games, they’d be like, ‘Cam Thomas plays this certain amount of minutes; he averages 30, or he plays this amount of games and [averages] 25.’”

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Brooklyn Nets hold 20th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

Watch the YouTube interview below at the 1:09:00 mark.

Cam Thomas, 21, made four starts in 57 games with the Nets in the 2022-23 regular season. The LSU product averaged 10.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 16.6 minutes per game while shooting career bests of 44.1% from the field, 38.3% beyond the arc, and 86.8% at the foul line.

Thomas scored 40+ points in three straight games against the Washington Wizards (Feb. 4), Los Angeles Clippers (Feb. 6), and Phoenix Suns (Feb. 7). In Brooklyn’s 124-116 loss to Los Angeles, the guard recorded a career-high 47 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes as a starter.

Furthermore, Thomas received inconsistent minutes throughout his sophomore season, including not playing in six games in March. Even then, no doubt crept in. At 21, he became the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 40 points in three consecutive games.

“I never really doubted myself,” he said. “It was just me being irritated. I proved time and time again that I’m an NBA player. I can play in the rotation consistently, whether starting, coming off the bench, whatever.

“My rookie year, I showed that when everybody was out, when we were losing because everyone was hurt and stuff, I showed I could play. I averaged like 18 that month and then this past year averaging like 30 in a month, just showing I can play at this level, and I know I can contribute to a team.”

Brooklyn Nets third-year guard Cam Thomas says he’d average “25 points, no doubt” as an NBA starter, if given the opportunity

Thomas praised Nets coach Jacque Vaughn for rallying the team after the organization fired former coach Steve Nash following a 2-5 start to begin the season. However, Thomas and Vaughn have not yet talked about next season or what his coach wants from him. He expects to meet with Vaughn later on to discuss future plans.

“Yeah, I guess that’s something for me to see this year. Obviously, that’s a conversation we [Jacque Vaughn] gotta have. Year three is a pivotal year for anybody in their career. So, I feel like that’s a conversation we’re gonna have eventually.

“No matter what it is, I just want to put my best foot forward and keep working hard and just show that I can be a consistent player in the rotation no matter what. And I feel I have shown that no matter what, so whatever happens, happens. I just want to control what I can control.”

Cam Thomas (21 years, 116 days) is the 2nd youngest player in NBA history to record back-to-back 40+ point games. Only LeBron James (21 years, 47 days and 21 years, 92 days) did it earlier. pic.twitter.com/0ix3hjfL7Z — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 7, 2023



Cam Thomas (21 years, 116 days) became the second-youngest player in NBA history last season to record back-to-back 40+ point games. Only LeBron James (21 years, 47 days and 21 years, 92 days) accomplished it younger.

Entering his third NBA season, Thomas just wants to show signs of improvement. “I just want to keep improving,” he said. “I don’t have no expectations because you never know that can happen in the season. So I just keep my head down and try to play the best that I can. I feel me playing the best that I can is good enough.”

NBA Betting Content You May Like