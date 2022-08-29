Nets close to signing veteran forward Markieff Morris

The Brooklyn Nets are in advanced discussions to sign Markieff Morris, according to Marc Stein. The 6’9″ forward is currently a free agent. He’s expected to sign a veteran-minimum deal.

“The Nets indeed have registered the most serious interest in signing Markieff Morris, league sources say, but Philadelphia has also explored the feasibility of signing the Philly native,” explains Stein.

“Brooklyn, in particular, has a need for a veteran who can command the respect of mercurial stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.”

“Is Morris, who turns 33 on Sept. 2, that player? Word is he was not afraid, in his time as a Laker, to speak his mind in a locker room that housed James and Anthony Davis.”

Of course, Morris was selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2011 NBA Draft. He played his first four full seasons with the Suns.

In the 2014-15 season, the forward averaged a career-high 15.3 points per game in 82 starts. While shooting 46.5% from the floor and 31.8% from downtown, he also averaged 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

On January 13, 2015, in the Suns’ 107-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Morris scored a career-high 35 points in 38 minutes of action. He shot 15-of-21 (71.4%) from the field.

Then, on February 18, 2016, the Suns traded him to the Washington Wizards for DeJuan Blair, Khris Humphries and a 2016 first-round draft pick.

Nets in advanced discussions to sign Markieff Morris

After three full seasons with the Wizards, the team traded Morris, cash and a 2023 second-round draft pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for Wesley Johnson on February 7, 2019.

Nonetheless, the Pelicans waived him on the same day.

He finished the remainder of the 2018-19 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the 2019 offseason, Morris signed as a free agent with the Detroit Pistons. However, his time in the Motor City was short-lived. The forward was waived on February 21, 2020.

He then signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the rest of the 2019-20 season. And the Philadelphia native helped the Lakers defeat the Miami Heat in six games of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Morris averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game against Miami.

The veteran forward bolsters their frontcourt

Later in the year on Nov. 23, Morris signed a contract extension with the Lakers. In the 2020-21 season, the champ averaged 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He played 61 games and had 27 starts. This is a solid signing by Nets G.M. Sean Marks.

Additionally, the forward signed a deal with the Heat on August 6, 2021. Last season, in 17 games played off the bench for Miami, the 11-year veteran averaged 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also shot 47.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The 32-year-old received attention last season when Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic shoved him from behind after a play ended. Seconds earlier, Morris fouled Jokic near mid-court. This occurred in the Nuggets’ 113-96 win against the Heat on November 8, 2021.

Afterwards, Morris was fined $50,000 and Jokic received a one-game suspension. The Heat forward was also diagnosed with whiplash.

Markieff Morris should improve the Nets’ frontcourt. Ever since Kevin Durant rescinded his trade request, improving wing depth has been one of the top priorities for the front office.