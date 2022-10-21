Home » news » Nets Forward Joe Harris Cleared To Play Against Raptors Tonight

Main Page

Nets forward Joe Harris cleared to play against Raptors tonight

James Foglio profile picture
Updated 1 hour ago on

3 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Nets forward Joe Harris cleared to play against Raptors tonight
USA Today Network
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris is now cleared to play in his first game in almost a year. Last November, Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle after injuring it against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Harris was ruled out 4-to-8 weeks during the 2021-22 season. However, back in March, the forward revealed his plans to undergo a second surgical procedure on his ankle, ruling him out for the remainder of the season.

A few NBA betting sites are giving the Nets top-3 odds to win the championship in 2023. However, some sportsbooks are showing higher odds for the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, and Golden State Warriors.

He will make his debut at home tonight against the Toronto Raptors. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. According to Vivid Seats, tickets are available for as low as $56.

In 14 games played last season, Harris averaged 11.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist. Plus, he shot 45.2% from the field and 46.6% from 3-point range.

Nets forward Joe Harris will appear in his first game in nearly a year against the Raptors tonight

On Friday, Harris released this statement: “I am gonna play tonight. I’m excited. I wanted to try and play in the first game but just wasn’t quite where I was supposed to be. I needed — like you know — just a little bit more time, but I feel good right now and I’m excited to play tonight.”

During the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend, he won the NBA 3-Point Contest. Of course, throughout the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Harris logged career highs of 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Moreover, in November 2020, Harris re-signed with the Nets on a four-year, $75 million contract. He will earn $18,642,857 with Brooklyn for the 2022-23 season. For the 2023-24 season, the final year of his contract, the forward will make $19,928,571.

During the 2020-21 season, in 69 appearances, Joe Harris averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 boards, and 1.9 assists. The wing also led the NBA in 3-point shooting (47.5%). Not to mention, he finished second in effective field goal percentage (65.4%) and sixth overall for 3-pointers (211).

In Brooklyn’s 106-93 loss against the Miami Heat on October 27, 2021, Harris became the franchise leader in career 3-pointers, passing Jason Kidd on the list (813). Now, the forward currently has 874 career 3-pointers.

On Nov. 12, in the Nets’ 120-112 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the forward scored a season-high 24 points in 37 minutes of action. He finished 9-of-12 (75%) shooting from the floor and 6-of-8 (75%) from downtown.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now