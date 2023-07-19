The Brooklyn Nets have signed combo guard Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract, according to sources. Brooks, 25, went undrafted out of the University of Houston in 2019. In August that same year, the guard signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Atlanta Hawks.

However, Atlanta waived the Waco, Texas, native two months later in October. NBA players signed to two-way contracts are designated to the team’s G-League affiliate. Two-way salaries do not count against a team’s total cap or tax allocations. Two-way deals can be converted into standard contracts.

While with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G-League affiliate, Brooks averaged 10.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. On Jan. 24, 2020, Brooks scored a career-high 38 points against the Lakeland Magic.

The Brooklyn Nets have signed Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract per @MikeAScotto pic.twitter.com/bwixXVBNRy — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) July 18, 2023



In April 2021, Armoni Brooks inked a two-way contract with the Houston Rockets. The 6-foot-3 guard made five starts in 20 appearances with Houston in his rookie 2020-21 NBA season.

Brooks averaged career highs of 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 26 minutes per game. The former Cougar also shot career bests of 40.6% from the floor and 38.2% beyond the arc.

In Houston’s 124-122 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on May 12, 2021, the guard recorded a career-high 24 points, six boards, one assist, and one steal in 37 minutes off the bench. He finished 9-of-18 (50%) shooting from the field and drained four 3-pointers.

Brooklyn Nets sign combo guard Armoni Brooks to a two-way contract; Brooks joins two-way signee Jalen Wilson, the 51st pick of the 2023 NBA Draft

Furthermore, the guard made 11 starts in 54 games played in the 2021-22 season. Armoni Brooks averaged 6.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 16.8 minutes per game in 41 appearances before Houston waived him in February 2022.

Brooks then signed a pair of 10-day contracts with the Toronto Raptors and a Rest-of-Season deal with the team. In 13 outings, the guard logged 2.6 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assist, and 11.8 minutes per game with Toronto.

During the 2023 NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas, Brooks averaged 17.8 points on 50% shooting from the floor and 47.6% outside the arc with the Brooklyn Nets. After signing a two-way contract with Brooklyn, the guard will be assigned to the Long Island Nets, the team’s G-League affiliate.

ARMONI BROOKS WITH THE THREE TO TIE. OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/WYf7lQZONu — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 16, 2023



For other offseason moves, the Nets signed Jalen Wilson to a two-way contract, the 51st overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Brooklyn signed former Phoenix Suns forward Darius Bazley to a one-year contract.

Brooklyn also traded forward Joe Harris and two future second-round picks (2027 second-round draft pick via the Dallas Mavericks and a 2029 second-rounder via the Milwaukee Bucks) to the Detroit Pistons in June.

By trading Harris, the Nets created a $19.9 million traded player exception. Brooklyn re-signed forward Cam Johnson to a three-year, $108 million contract and extended wing Royce O’Neale. The Nets released combo guard Edmond Sumner as well.

In early July, the Nets traded guard Patty Mills and a 2028 second-round draft pick (via Milwaukee) to the Rockets in exchange for future draft considerations.

Moreover, the Nets added forward Lonnie Walker IV and guard Dennis Smith Jr. in free agency. For other departures, guard Seth Curry signed a two-year, $9.26 million deal with Dallas, and wing Yuta Watanabe inked a two-year, $5 million contract with Phoenix.

