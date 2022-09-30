Nets sign free agent forward Kaiser Gates

The Brooklyn Nets have signed free agent forward Kaiser Gates. According to multiple sources, this deal is an Exhibit 10 contract. Gates went undrafted out of Xavier in 2018.

On September 14, 2018, the 6’7″ wing signed a training camp contract with the Chicago Bulls. However, he was waived a month later without appearing in an NBA game.

Can Brooklyn win a championship with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant? A few NBA betting sites are giving the Nets top-5 odds of winning their first title since 1976.

Nets announced they've signed Kaiser Gates with the open roster spot. Gates has had a few stints with Long Island. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) September 30, 2022

While with the Windy City Bulls, the team’s NBA G League affiliate, Gates averaged 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 2 assists per contest in 50 appearances. Plus, he shot 41% from the field.

He finished fourth in the G League in made 3-pointers (137), fifth in 3-point attempts (365), and eighth in defensive rebounds (270). The Nets could use his perimeter shooting.

Then, the Xavier product signed as a free agent with the Boston Celtics on September 30, 2019. Though, once again, he was waived a month later in October without ever appearing in an NBA game.

Moreover, for the 2019 G League Draft, Gates’ returning rights were traded to the Main Red Claws for the No. 4 overall pick. In 36 starts with the Red Claws in the 2019-20 season, Gates averaged 12.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.

Nets ink free agent forward Kaiser Gates to an Exhibit 10 contract

During the 2020-21 season, in 12 games played with the Long Island Nets, the forward averaged 9.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest.

Gates signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets on December 16, 2020. But he was waived a day later.

For the 2021-22 season, Gates signed with Hapoel Jerusalem B.C. of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

As for his NCAA career, in 97 games and three seasons played with Xavier, Gates averaged 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per contest. He also averaged 40.6% shooting from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc.

In 30 appearances off the bench during his freshman 2015-16 season, the forward averaged 3.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game. Although he shot 43.3% from the field, Gates played only 10.4 minutes per game.

During his sophomore 2016-17 season, the wing raised the bar. He averaged 5.8 points and 4 rebounds per game in 33 contests. If Gates plays for the Long Island Nets in the 2022-23 season, he must bring his A-game.

Furthermore, for his junior 2017-18 season, Gates recorded career-high numbers. The Georgia native averaged 7.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest in 34 games. Not to mention, the wing made starts in 18 of those appearances.

Kaiser Gates didn’t receive any NCAA honors. Nonetheless, he finished his junior season 20th overall in the Big East in made 3-pointers (54).

The Nets currently have 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts. Guards David Duke Jr. and Alondes Williams inked two-way contracts with the team as well.

Therefore, Gates will join RaiQuan Gray and Chris Chiozza on Exhibit 10 contracts. Forward Yuta Watanabe is signed to an Exhibit 9 deal.