Nets vs Bucks Prediction, Free NBA Picks, Preview and Odds

In Thursday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Milwaukee Bucks are squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center; free NBA picks are featured here. Milwaukee is averaging 114.92 points and 46.84 rebounds per game. Continue scrolling for Bucks vs Nets preview content.

Can Patty Mills and the Nets beat the Bucks for the second time this regular season? Mills is averaging 11.8 points and 2.3 assists per game. Along with the starting lineups and injury report, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below. Check out our best NBA betting sites list for 2022.

Bucks vs Nets Game Information

🏀 Teams: Milwaukee Bucks | Brooklyn Nets

Milwaukee Bucks | Brooklyn Nets 📊 Record: Bucks (47-28, 36-39 ATS) | Nets (40-36, 30-43-3 ATS)

Bucks (47-28, 36-39 ATS) | Nets (40-36, 30-43-3 ATS) 📅 Date: Thursday, March 31, 2022

Thursday, March 31, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: NBA League Pass, TNT & YES Network

NBA League Pass, TNT & YES Network 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York 🎲 NBA Odds: Bucks +1.5 (-107) | Nets -1.5 (-126)

Bucks vs Nets Betting Odds and NBA Picks

Bucks vs Nets Injuries

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo (probable) | SF DeAndre’ Bembry (out indefinitely)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

SG Joe Harris (out for the season) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely)

Bucks vs Nets Preview and News | NBA Picks

In tonight’s highly-anticipated showdown, the Bucks are 1.5-point underdogs on the road versus the Nets. Milwaukee is 7-3 in its past 10 games played. The team is 8-4 ATS in its last road 12 contests as well. In the Bucks’ 118-116 road win over the 76ers on Tuesday, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo finished his performance with a double-double.

The Greek Freak amassed 40 points, 14 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 37 minutes of action. Forward Khris Middleton also closed out his outing with 22 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 39 minutes played. Counting this victory, Milwaukee is 21-16 away, 26-12 at home and 20-17 ATS away. Free NBA picks and betting trends are below.

As for the Nets, on Tuesday, in their 130-123 home win versus the Pistons, Kevin Durant added one more double-double to his career total. He accumulated 41 points, 11 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 39 minutes spent on the court. Kyrie Irving contributed 24 points in 40 minutes played, too. While the Pistons outscored them 56-36 in the paint, the Nets shot ab impressive 42-for-76 (55.3%) from the field.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 50.3% probability of winning.

Furthermore, similar to Milwaukee, Brooklyn is 7-3 in its last 10 contests. Though, the Nets are 4-16 ATS in their previous 20 games. Now, the team is 17-20 at home, 23-16 away and 8-28-1 ATS at home. Pertaining to other head-to-head matchups, the Bucks are 2-1 against the Nets in their past three meetings.

Brooklyn last defeated Milwaukee on Feb. 26. However, the Bucks won the other two matchups during this regular season. The Nets have failed to cover the spread in numerous contests at Barclays Center.

Bucks vs Nets NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Milwaukee is 9-3 ATS in the team’s past 12 contests.

The Bucks are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played.

And, the Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their previous five matchups versus the Nets.

On the other side, Brooklyn is 2-4 ATS in its past six contests.

The Nets are 4-16 ATS in their previous 20 home games.

Lastly, the Nets are 4-10 SU in their last 14 home meetings against the Bucks.

Projected Milwaukee Bucks Starting Lineup

PG Wesley Matthews | SG Jrue Holiday | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | SF Khris Middleton | C Brook Lopez

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

PG Seth Curry | SG Kyrie Irving | PF Bruce Brown Jr. | SF Kevin Durant | C Andre Drummond

Bucks vs Nets Prediction | Free NBA Picks

To add to the information above, Milwaukee is 42-18 as a favorite, 4-10 as an underdog and 19-18 over/under away. Brooklyn is 29-19 as a favorite, 11-17 as an underdog and 17-20 over/under at home. The Bucks are a perfect 7-0 in their previous seven meetings versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Additionally, the total has gone over in 13 of Brooklyn’s past 19 contests against Central Division teams. Taking everything into account, the Bucks will win, they will cover the spread and the total will go will cover the spread and the total will go under 243.5. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. More NBA picks are on the main page.

