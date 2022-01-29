Nets vs Warriors Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

It’s a heavyweight matchup as the Brooklyn Nets roll in to town to take on the Golden State Warriors. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Nets vs Warriors game.

Nets vs Warriors Game Info

Brooklyn Nets (29-19) vs. Golden State Warriors (36-13)

Date: Saturday, January 29, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Chase Centre — San Francisco, CA

Nets vs Warriors NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Nets vs Warriors NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: BKN: (+200) | GSW: (-250)

Point Spread: BKN: +6.5 (-110) | GSW: -6.5 (-110)

Total: 230.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

(SG) Joe Harris (out), (PF) Paul Millsap (out), (PF) Kevin Durant (out)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

(SG) Andre Iguodala (out), (PF) Draymond Green (out), (PF) Nemanja Bjelica (game time decision), (C) James Wiseman (out)

Nets vs Warriors News and Preview | NBA Picks

Brooklyn continue life without All Star Kevin Durant who is out until late February with a knee injury. The Nets will be able to welcome back Kyrie Irving for this one who is available for road games for Brooklyn.

The Nets are coming off 3 losses in a row and have not won more than two games in a row since mid December. They currently sit 5th in the East, 2.5 games behind Miami who take on Toronto tonight.

With Kevin Durant absent, Brooklyn are led by James Harden and his 23 points, 8 rebounds and 10 assists per game. Harden will be delighted to have fellow Guard, Kyrie Irving, back as the Nets look to end their skid.

Golden State are currently sitting as the second seed in the West, 3.5 games behind last years NBA Finalists Phoenix Suns.

The Warriors have won 5 of their last 6 games and are led by future Hall of Fame inductee and All Star, Steph Curry. Curry is averaging just under 26 points per game on 42% shooting. The 3 point maestro averages 12 a game and is scoring 38% of them.

The Warriors will be looking to their two All Star Starters in Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins to lead the team to an all important victory in this one.

Golden State will be looking to close the gap on the Suns tonight who beat the Timberwolves last night in Phoenix.

This is the second and final matchup between these teams. The Warriors won the first game in Brooklyn 117-99 with help from Steph Curry and his 37 points.

Nets vs Warriors Betting Trends

Brooklyn are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games against Golden State.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Brooklyn’s last 15 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division division.

Brooklyn are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games this season.

Golden State are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Golden State’s last 10 games against Brooklyn.

Golden State are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games played on a Saturday when playing at home.

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

(PG) James Harden, (SG) Kyrie Irving, (SF) DeAndre Bembre (PF) Kessler Edwards, (C) LaMarcus Aldridge

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

(PG) Steph Curry, (SG) Klay Thomson, (SF) Andrew Wiggins, (PF) Otto Portis Jr, (C) Kevon Looney

Nets vs Warriors Prediction | NBA Picks

If you follow the ESPN Matchup Predictor you will see it gives Golden State a 76.6% chance of victory.

Given both teams recent form and the glaring hole left in the Nets team by Kevin Durant, I would say a Warriors win is likely. The Nets will be hoping to end their skid and close the gap on the teams above them however I feel the Splash Brothers and the rest of the Warriors team will be too strong for Brooklyn.

Pick: UNDER 230.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.