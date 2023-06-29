New Mexico State University has reached an $8 million settlement with two former basketball players, Deuce Benjamin and Shak Odunewu, who alleged that they were sexually assaulted and hazed by teammates during the previous season. The settlement, announced on Wednesday, awards $4.125 million to Benjamin and his father, and $3.875 million to Odunewu.

New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates, according to state records. Deuce Benjamin will receive $4.125 mill, while the other plaintiff, Shak Odunewu will receive $3.875 mill — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) June 28, 2023

The Settlement Involves Some Stipulations

The settlement does not require New Mexico State or the board of regents to admit liability. Former basketball coach Greg Heiar, who was terminated by the university in response to the incident, was also dismissed from the lawsuit. Additionally, another coach and three players were released from liability. Benjamin and Odunewu claimed in their lawsuit that they were subjected to hazing and sexual assault multiple times throughout the season, and that neither Heiar nor his staff took appropriate action to stop the abuse.

According to the lawsuit, Odunewu described an incident in which three teammates pinned him down on a bus during a road trip, pulled down his pants, and subjected him to various forms of sexual assault. Benjamin shared similar allegations against the same three players, stating that the attacks predominantly occurred in the locker room.

Benjamin’s Reports Were Essentially Ignored

Benjamin reported the abuse to university police in February, and he asserted that Heiar had knowledge of the situation as early as November but failed to adequately address the complaints. These hazing and sexual assault allegations were the latest challenges faced by the New Mexico State basketball program during the season, following a fatal shooting incident at New Mexico involving Aggies player Mike Peake.

In response to Benjamin’s complaint, New Mexico State suspended its basketball program in February. Heiar was subsequently fired, and the university hired Jason Hooten from Sam Houston State as the new head coach. It’s important to note that the shooting incident and the hazing and sexual assault allegations are unrelated events.

While the settlement provides compensation to Benjamin and Odunewu, it does not undo the harm they endured. The case sheds light on the need for universities and athletic programs to prioritize the safety and well-being of their student-athletes, ensuring a culture free from harassment and abuse.