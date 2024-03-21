NFL star Travis Kelce says Victor Wembanyama was ‘made in a f*cking lab over there in France’

Ever since Travis Kelce began his sentimental relationship with Taylor Swift, he’s stepped into a whole new level of spotlight. Now, everything he says could be twisted or misinterpreted, as he should be more careful than usual. However, in a recent podcast show with his own brother Jason, he felt as comfortable as ever to be himself.

The player’s comments quickly went viral on social media as his talk sparked engagement rumors, fatherhood, and curiously enough, he called athlete Victor Wembanyama a “dude” who was “made in a lab.”

The conversation on the New Heights podcast started when discussing the idea of having a baby with Swift, the topic of marriage, and then taking a turn at “lab-grown” rings and NBA players.

Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift engagement and BABY rumors by discussing 'lab-grown' rings – and NBA player Victor Wembanyama! – as he tells brother Jason: 'Can't wait until I f**kin' make one' https://t.co/lLUMqr3F91 pic.twitter.com/xxhczlGhBF — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 20, 2024

“You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a f***ing lab over there in France,” Travis told his 36-year-old sibling while referring to the seven-foot-four rookie from San Antonio. “Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown-f***ing NBA player. Can’t wait til I f***in’ make one.”

Jason, who recently retired after 13 NFL campaigns with the Philadelphia Eagles, quickly told his brother to stop talking before he ruins everything for himself, or starts a new conspiracy theory about the Spurs center.

“Don’t do this. Do not give any of these other conspiracy theorists anything else to latch onto, please,” begged the former NFL star. However, it was too late, as fans on social media were all over Travis’ comments, mostly confused over his remarks.

“This will get people to tune in that’s all I think this is if they we’re engaged or getting engaged I think Jason would be the one to hint at it not Travis also I really think it would be a family ring or vintage ring not a new ring,” one account pointed out on X.

Several NBA stars are divided over Wembanyama’s case to conquer this year’s Defensive Player of the Year award

Wembanyama has been building a case during his rookie season to become the competition’s Defensive Player of the Year, especially as he’s the league leader in blocks with 3.4 per contest. However, not everyone agrees with him being in the race to conquer this award, as another former DPOY winner explains why he doesn’t deserve it.

Golden State’s Draymond Green took the mic earlier this month and gave his take on the matter during his own podcast show. According to the four-time champion, he believes the French center will one day earn one or more of this accolade, but it wouldn’t make sense if he does so this campaign.

“He’ll have these numbers and he’ll have opportunities to win Defensive Player of the Years. I personally don’t think that is this year. Even if [Minnesota Timberwolves center] Rudy Gobert wasn’t having the year that he’s having and their team wasn’t having the season that they’re having, I still don’t think you can give that award to somebody who’s on the 24th-best defense in the league,” he explained.

Mavericks star Kyrie Irving recently delivered high praise for the Spurs rookie, mostly commenting on Wembanyama’s defensive prowess going as far as to suggest he could win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

“You got to be aware of him late challenging, and he has the timing of a guard. I don’t know if it’s just he’s played against guards, but I’m just saying, I think he’s got a lot of reps of playing against good guards and guarding them one-on-one,” he said. “He does do things like a Defensive Player of the Year would.”