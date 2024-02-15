Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 61 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists in Wednesday night’s 116-93 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

It marked the first time they each recorded at least 25 points, eight rebounds, and five assists in the same game as teammates. Dallas outscored the Spurs 32-14 in the third quarter.

According to a few NBA betting sites, Doncic holds fourth-best odds to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kyrie Irving (34 pts, 9 rebs, 7 asts) and Luka Dončić (27 pts, 9 rebs, 8 ast) combined for 61 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists in tonight’s win over San Antonio. It marked the first time they each recorded 25+ points, 8+ rebounds and 5+ assists in the same game as teammates. pic.twitter.com/tyypAGc9xY — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 15, 2024



Doncic ended his performance with 27 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block in 31 minutes of action. The five-time All-Star guard left three minutes into the fourth quarter holding his neck.

Through 47 games (all starts) this season, Doncic is averaging career highs of 34.2 points, 9.5 assists, and 37.4 minutes per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and career bests of 37.5% from deep and 77.7% at the foul line.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving helped the Dallas Mavericks win their sixth straight game before All-Star break

Meanwhile, Irving closed out his outing with a team-high 34 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block in 33 minutes played. He shot 15-of-22 (68.2%) from the floor and 4-of-9 (44.4%) from 3-point range.

Irving scored 17 points in the second quarter of Wednesday’s win, shooting 8-of-10 (80%) after missing three shots from the floor in the opening period. The Mavericks outscored San Antonio 15-1 closing the first half to lead 56-51.

Dallas then began the third quarter on a 26-7 run. The Mavs led by as many as 29 points. In fact, they shot 49-of-92 (53.3%) from the field and 11-of-30 (36.7%) beyond the arc.



It was the Mavs’ sixth win in a row. The game was also the last for both teams before the All-Star break. Through 33 games (all starts) this season, Irving is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Furthermore, Irving notched season highs of 44 points and 10 assists in Dallas’ 128-124 victory over the New York Knicks on Jan. 11. It was his third double-double of the season.

In other news, Doncic will become eligible to sign a five-year, $367 million supermax extension in 2025 after he makes All-NBA First Team this season. He would earn $73.4 million per season.