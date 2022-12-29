Nikola Jokic has more 40-point games this December than last MVP season

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has recorded more 40-point games this December than he did in his entire MVP season last year. Through 31 starts this season, Jokic has logged four 40-point games.

Last season, Jokic finished with three in 74 starts. Plus, the center posted 66 double-doubles and 19 triple-doubles in the 2021-22 season. At the moment, the 27-year-old has recorded 24 double-doubles and seven triple-doubles so far this season.

According to a number of NBA betting sites, Nikola Jokic now possesses the third-best odds to win MVP in 2023. A few sportsbooks show better odds for Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum.

Nikola Jokic has more 40-point games this December than he had in his last MVP season. pic.twitter.com/NU5CGCMu2B — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 29, 2022

On Dec. 14, in the Nuggets’ 141-128 win over the Washington Wizards, Nikola Jokic scored a season-high 43 points in 34 minutes played. He finished 17-of-20 (85%) shooting from the field and 9-of-10 (90%) at the foul line.

Then, the center went on to record 40-plus points against the Charlotte Hornets (Dec. 18), Phoenix Suns (Dec. 25), and Sacramento Kings (Dec. 28). In Denver’s 119-115 win versus the Hornets, the eight-year veteran grabbed a career-high 27 rebounds in 40 minutes of action.

Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has recorded more 40-point games this December than he did in his entire 2021-22 MVP season

Per ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, an unspecified source told the reporter on Tuesday that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is more likely to join Jokic in Denver than the other way around. Of course, the center’s hefty contract complicates things.

During the offseason, Nikola Jokic agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax extension with the Nuggets. He is making $33,047,803 this season and is projected to earn $46.55 million next season. It just goes up from there. The two-time MVP has a $61.446 player option for the 2027-28 season as well.

Luka Doncic joining Nikola Jokić in Denver is more likely than Jokic joining Doncic in Dallas, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon. pic.twitter.com/imnshIR07w — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) December 28, 2022

If Jokic and Doncic want to win a championship, the two of them on the same team could make it happen. The Nuggets center leads the NBA in win shares (6.6), player efficiency rating (32.3), box plus/minus (12.2), and triple-doubles.

Based on Basketball Reference’s statistics, Nikola Jokic has a Hall of Fame probability of 48.5%. Winning a chip would raise that percentage. Although, some fans would argue that both Jokic and Doncic are solid locks at this point.