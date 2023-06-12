Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets leads the 2023 NBA Finals in screen assists (25), deflections (13), loose balls recovered (7), contested shots (64), and blocks per game (1.5).

The two-time MVP is also posting the highest career playoff efficiency rating (29.1) in the last 70 years, based on a minimum of 50 games played. Jokic’s career playoff PER ranks ahead of Michael Jordan (28.6), LeBron James (27.9), and Anthony Davis (26.6).

The five-time All-Star leads all other players this postseason in assists (186) as well. Jamal Murray has amassed 134 assists. Jokic and Murray are on pace to become the first duo to lead a postseason in assists since 2001.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win Finals MVP. Jimmy Butler has second-shortest odds to win the award, followed by Jamal Murray and Bam Adebayo.

Leading the Finals in: — Screen assists (25)

— Deflections (13)

— Loose balls recovered (7)

— Contested shots (64)

— Blocks per game (1.5) pic.twitter.com/7CW9jwUIJD — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 11, 2023



Through 19 starts this postseason, Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 39.3 minutes per game. The eight-year veteran is shooting 54% from the floor and 46.6% beyond the arc.

In the Nuggets’ 129-124 loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, Jokic scored a career-high 53 points in 40 minutes of action. He also logged four rebounds, 11 assists, and one block.

Nikola Jokic has 28 fourth-quarter points in the 2023 NBA Finals, leading Jamal Murray (25), Duncan Robinson (23), and Bam Adebayo (22)

For another notable stat, the Nuggets center has 28 fourth-quarter points through four games of the 2023 NBA Finals, ranking ahead of Jamal Murray (25), Duncan Robinson (23), and Bam Adebayo (22).

Moreover, after grabbing 12 boards in Denver’s 108-95 win over Miami in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record 500 points, 250 rebounds, and 100 assists in a single postseason.

Nikola Jokic is the first player in NBA history to record 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 10+ assists in a Finals game 👏 pic.twitter.com/dXWpQ7qrn1 — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2023



In Game 3, the Serbian superstar became the fifth player to score 100 or more points through his first three career NBA Finals games, joining Rick Barry (122 in 1997), Allen Iverson (106 in 2001), Willis Reed (104 in 1970), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (103 in 2021).

Additionally, Nikola Jokic is the seventh player in NBA history to post two triple-doubles in the same finals. Magic Johnson and LeBron James each recorded at least two triples in three separate finals. Draymond Green, Wilt Chamberlain, Larry Bird, and Butler all had one finals series with two triples.

NBA Betting Content You May Like