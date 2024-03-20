Nikola Jokic’s 200-Game Streak of 3+ Assists Has Officially Ended

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic began a 200-game streak of at least three assists on Nov. 8, 2021, against the Miami Heat. His streak was officially snapped in Tuesday night’s 115-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jokic, 29, recorded 35 points, 16 rebounds, and just two assists in 37 minutes of action at Minnesota. The six-time All-Star’s assist streak lasted two years, four months, and 11 days. That’s a span of 862 days.

His 200-game streak included only regular-season games. However, if Jokic’s 25 playoff appearances since 2022 are factored in, his run lasted a total of 225 games. He dished out three or more assists in all 20 playoff games last season.



For what it’s worth, Jokic ranks 87th on the NBA’s all-time assists list with 4,559 dimes. He ranks 12th among active players. The nine-year veteran trails Kevin Durant (4,594) and Jeff Teague (4,585) for the 86th and 85th spots.

Records aside, Jokic just wanted to win. The two-time MVP was disappointed that he had to face a Timberwolves team without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee), Rudy Gobert (ribs), and Naz Reid (head).

“It’s really hard to play against a team that they’re missing a lot of guys,” Jokic said. “Of course, the other guys are playing hard.”

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic remains the odds-on favorite to win MVP over Luka Doncic

Additionally, Jokic registered the NBA’s ninth 35-point triple-double with at least five steals in Denver’s 125-119 win over the Toronto Raptors on March 11.

The Nuggets star amassed 35 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, six steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action. Plus, he finished 14-of-26 (53.8%) shooting from the floor and made all six free throws.

Jokic has 21 triple-doubles this season, trailing only Domantas Sabonis (23). Luka Doncic (18) is third, followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo (8), Josh Hart (5), Scottie Barnes (4), LeBron James (3), Bam Adebayo (2), Anthony Davis (2), Joel Embiid (2), and other stars.

The Minnesota Timberwolves announcers are adamant that Nikola Jokic should be on his way to four straight NBA MVPs this season: pic.twitter.com/oubLZlYlqU — Swipa (@SwipaCam) March 20, 2024



Through 67 games (all starts) this season, Jokic is averaging 26 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 1.3 steals, and 34.4 minutes per game while shooting 58.2% from the floor and 35.4% beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-11 center leads the NBA in player efficiency rating (31), win shares (14.2), box plus/minus (13.2), defensive box plus/minus (4.2), and value over replacement player (8.9).

Per a few NBA betting sites, Jokic remains the front-runner to win his third MVP award. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.