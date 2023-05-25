Nikola Jokic’s true shooting percentage decreased by only 9% from the 2022-23 regular season to the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Even then, his percentage is still higher than Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, and Jimmy Butler’s. He’s a more accurate shooter now than earlier in his playing career.

The five-time All-Star led the league in TS percentage at 70.1%. In 69 starts of the regular season, Jokic averaged 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 33.7 minutes per game. Plus, he shot a career-best 63.2% from the field and 38.3% beyond the arc.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the No. 1 favorite to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing the Miami Heat with second-shortest odds.

Nikola Jokic finished the regular season ahead of Nic Claxton (69.1%), Mason Plumlee (68.9%), Austin Reaves (68.7%), Onyeka Okongwu (67.8%), Kevin Durant (67.7%), Rudy Gobert (67.5%), and other players.

Through 15 starts of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets center is averaging 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 1.1 steals, and 38.9 minutes per game. He’s also shooting 53.8% from the floor and 47.4% outside the arc. Jokic’s true shooting percentage dropped to 61.9% this postseason.

Nikola Jokic’s true shooting percentage decreased from 70.1% in the 2022-23 regular season to 61.9% in the 2023 NBA Playoffs

However, Butler’s TS percentage is 59.8% through 14 playoff games this postseason. Tatum’s is 59.3%, and James finished at 58.4%. In Denver’s 129-124 second-round loss to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4, the 6-foot-11 center scored a playoff career-high 53 points in 40 minutes of action.

In Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angels Lakers, Jokic recorded his fourth career playoff game with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, the most in NBA history. It was his sixth playoff career triple-double, the most all time.

Jokic is also the first player in NBA playoffs history to post a 30-point triple-double on 70% shooting in consecutive games. The two-time MVP became the first player with 10 boards, five assists, and two blocks in any quarter over the last 25 years.

In addition to leading the NBA in true shooting this past regular season, Nikola Jokic led in player efficiency rating (31.5), win shares (14.9), offensive win shares (11.2), box plus/minus (13), offensive box plus/minus (8.5), defensive box plus/minus (4.5), value over replacement player (8.8), and triple-doubles (29).

