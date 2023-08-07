Main Page
No Eastern Conference guard has made All-NBA First Team since Derrick Rose in 2011
Not one Eastern Conference guard has made All-NBA First Team since Derrick Rose in 2011. The only two Eastern guards to receive multiple All-NBA selections in the last 10 years were Kyrie Irving (3) and DeMar DeRozan (2).
Irving received All-NBA Third Team in 2015 with the Cleveland Cavaliers and in 2021 with the Brooklyn Nets. The eight-time All-Star was named to the Second Team in 2019 with Brooklyn as well.
Meanwhile, DeRozan was named to the Second Team in 2018 with the San Antonio Spurs and in 2022 with the Chicago Bulls. Check out the full list below of All-NBA First-Team guards since 2012.
All-NBA First-Team Guards Since 2012 — No Eastern Conference Guards
|
Year
|
NBA Players
|
2012
|
Kobe Bryant (LAL), Chris Paul (LAC)
|
2013
|
Kobe Bryant (LAL), Chris Paul (LAC)
|
2014
|
James Harden (HOU), Chris Paul (LAC)
|
2015
|
James Harden (HOU), Stephen Curry (GSW)
|
2016
|
Stephen Curry (GSW), Russell Westbrook (OKC)
|
2017
|
James Harden (HOU), Russell Westbrook (OKC)
|
2018
|
James Harden (HOU), Damian Lillard (POR)
|
2019
|
James Harden (HOU), Stephen Curry (GSW)
|
2020
|
James Harden (HOU), Luka Doncic (DAL)
|
2021
|
Stephen Curry (GSW), Luka Doncic (DAL)
|
2022
|
Devin Booker (PHO), Luka Doncic (DAL)
|
2023
|
Luka Doncic (DAL), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC)
More importantly, not only is Derrick Rose the last Eastern guard to receive an All-NBA First-Team selection, but he’s also the most recent guard in the conference to win the MVP award. In June, Rose signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Furthermore, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry won back-to-back MVPs in 2015 and 2016. Plus, Russell Westbrook won his lone award in 2017 with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Eastern Conference has not featured a consistently dominant guard since NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. M.J. received 11 All-NBA selections across his 15-year career. However, Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson came the closest to His Airness in the 2000s.
Iverson won MVP in 2001 after averaging 31.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.5 steals, and 42 minutes per game. The No. 1 overall pick from the 1996 NBA Draft retired with seven All-NBA selections: three First Team, three Second Team, and one Third Team.
NBA champions believe Nikola Jokic is set to win his third-league MVP next season: 'There won't be any questions'
