Ontario Sports Betting Launch: Legal Sportsbooks To Take Bets on April 4

Ontario sports betting is set to launch on April 4 but not all of the province’s regulated sportsbooks will go live on Monday. According to industry experts, between 30 and 40 legal sportsbooks are expected to launch in Ontario within the first year. Ontario has already approved 16 sportsbooks ahead of its April 4 launch on Monday. While most residents are excited for the long-awaited changes, the Ontario sports betting launch has also had some unforeseen implications for DFS players. Scroll down below for a comprehensive update on Ontario’s legal sports betting launch.

Legal Sports Betting Sites in Ontario

Previously restricted to parlay betting, residents in Ontario will soon be able to bet on sports with some of the top online sportsbooks. Despite becoming legal in August 2021, single game betting in Ontario has been restricted to ProLine+, Ontario Lottery and Gaming’s official online sportsbook.

In an effort to open up the Ontario sports betting market to bigger brands, the province has approved 16 legal sportsbooks ahead of the April 4 launch date.

Who Can Bet on Sports in Ontario?

In Ontario, betting is restricted to residents that are of legal gambling age. The legal gambling age in Ontario is 19 years old. This includes both casino gambling and online sports betting.

In order to place a bet in Ontario, members must be 19 years old and within the province’s borders to make a wager with one of the legal online sportsbooks.

How Do I Know Which Sports Betting Sites are Legal in Ontario?

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario is responsible for regulating Ontario’s sports betting and iGaming market. The ACGO, along with iGaming Ontario (iGO), will conduct and manage online gambling in the province to ensure that all private operators are following the necessary standards to make sports betting safe for consumers.

To find legal Ontario sports betting apps, look for the iGO’s logo on your favourite sportsbook app or online sportsbook.

Ontario Sports Betting Bonuses

Single game betting in Canada is still a relatively new concept and the battle for customer acquisition in Ontario is expected to be fierce. As a result, the top online betting sites in Ontario give away free bets and bonus cash to attract new customers.

In some cases, new users will be able to sign up and receive free bets just for downloading sports betting apps. While these betting bonuses come with terms and conditions, Ontario residents can effectively boost their bankroll before ever placing a bet online.

Daily Fantasy Sports in Ontario

While sports betting in Ontario is expected to grow at a rapid pace, DFS players might be disappointed by changes to daily fantasy sports. Much like sports betting, DFS in Canada has operated in a legal grey area but with industry-leaders DraftKings and FanDuel expected to launch legal sportsbooks in the province, the future of daily fantasy sports in Ontario is suddenly in jeopardy.

FanDuel has already notified customers that they will no longer be able to access daily fantasy sports in Ontario. While DraftKings has yet to suspend DFS in Ontario, the company is expected to withdraw its daily fantasy sports platform in the province once it has been approved as a legal sports betting operator.

Why Is Ontario Daily Fantasy Sports Going Away?

Outside of Ontario, sports betting in Canada is still restricted to provincially-run sportsbooks but those places will still have access to daily fantasy sports.

The ACGO actually allows daily fantasy sports under its new regulations but other rules have complicated matters for DraftKings and FanDuel. Similar to sports betting, daily fantasy sports was able to operate in a legal grey area. But changes to legislation have put the future of daily fantasy sports in Ontario in jeopardy.

Let’s take a look at why Ontario is about to lose out on daily fantasy sports.

Strict rules do not allow any marketing or participation in daily fantasy sports contests outside of Ontario. This means that DraftKings and FanDuel would have to restrict daily fantasy sports contests to Ontario residents, resulting in fewer entrants and smaller prize pools. Since Ontario daily fantasy sports will now be regulated, the companies would have to pay a $100,000 annual licensing fee and give at least 20 percent of their revenue over to the government.

With Ontario opening up the market to several high-profile brands, it seems like only a matter of time before other provinces follow suit. Other provinces, like British Columbia and Alberta, could follow Ontario’s lead by regulating an open marketplace.