Oregon vs Utah State March Madness Odds, Preview and Expert Picks

In tonight’s first-round matchup of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), the No. 5. Oregon Ducks are taking on the No. 4. Utah State Aggies at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum; free March Madness picks are posted here. Utah State averaged 73.48 points per game and shot 34.32% from downtown during the regular season. Keep reading for Ducks vs Aggies preview content.

Without Will Richardson, can N’Faly Dante and the Ducks upset the Aggies? Utah State is 1-7 in its past eight matchups versus Pac-12 Conference opponents. Along with the starting lineups, our top NCAA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Oregon vs Utah State Game Information

🏀 Teams: Oregon Ducks | Utah State Aggies

Oregon Ducks | Utah State Aggies 📊 Record: Ducks (19-14, 12-21 ATS) | Aggies (18-15, 17-14-1 ATS)

Ducks (19-14, 12-21 ATS) | Aggies (18-15, 17-14-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022

Tuesday, March 15, 2022 🕛 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏟 Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum; Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum; Logan, Utah 🎲 NCAA Odds: Ducks +4 (-113) | Aggies -4 (-107)

Ducks vs Aggies | Free March Madness Picks and Betting Odds

All Oregon vs Utah State betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Oregon vs Utah State Injuries | March Madness Picks

Oregon Ducks Injury Report

G Will Richardson (out indefinitely)

Utah State Aggies Injury Report

No reported injuries

Ducks vs Aggies Preview and News | March Madness Picks

Heading into Tuesday night’s interconference contest, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks are preparing to play the No. 4 Utah State Aggies. As four-point underdogs, oddsmakers are not expecting the Ducks to win this one tonight. They are coming off a 80-69 road loss in the Pac-12 Tournament versus the No. 4 Colorado Buffaloes — played last Thursday.

In their 11-point defeat, forward Quincy Guerrier led his team in scoring with a double-double. He accumulated 25 points and 13 rebounds in 35 minutes of action. Guard Jacob Young also contributed 18 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 38 minutes played. Oregon is 5-5 away, 12-5 at home, 2-4 at a neutral site and 4-6 ATS away. Free NCAA picks are below.

Meanwhile, last Thursday, in the No. 4 Utah State Aggies’ road loss against the No. 2 Colorado State Rams in the Mountain West Tournament, forward Justin Bean finished his performance with a double-double. He amassed 15 points, 13 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 40 minutes spent on the court. Utah State shot 22-for-54 (40.7%) from the field.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Aggies have a 62% chance of winning.

Oregon is 1-4 ATS in its last five games played in March, and the Ducks are also 0-5 ATS in their past five contests played on a Tuesday. On the flip side, Utah State is 8-3-1 ATS in its previous 12 games played on a Tuesday. The Aggies are 9-6 at home, 4-7 away, 5-2 at a neutral site and 7-7 ATS at home this season. Oregon vs Utah State preview, prediction and free NCAA picks are below.

March Madness Betting Trends – Ducks vs Aggies

Oregon is 1-4 ATS in its past five games played.

The Ducks are 1-4 SU in their last five contests.

Next, the total has gone over in four of the Ducks’ previous five games.

Plus, Utah State is 4-1 ATS in the team’s last five games.

Also, the Aggies are 3-6 SU in their past nine contests.

The total has gone under in five of the Aggies’ previous six games.

Projected Oregon Ducks Starting Lineup

G De’Vion Harmon | G Jacob Young | F Eric Williams Jr. | F Quincy Guerrier | C N’Faly Dante

Projected Utah State Aggies Starting Lineup

G RJ Eytie-Rock | G Rylan Jones | G Sean Bairstow | F Brandon Horvath | F Justin Bean

Ducks vs Aggies Prediction | Free March Madness Picks

After studying these teams’ betting records, Oregon is 16-9 as a favorite, 3-5 as an underdog and 4-6 ATS away, whereas Utah State is 13-7 as a favorite, 4-8 as an underdog and 7-7 ATS at home. The Ducks are a flawless 6-0 in their previous six matchups versus Mountain West opponents. But, the team’s 4-6 record in its last 10 games played is not very reassuring.

Just for a reminder, the Aggies are 6-3 ATS in their past nine contests when playing as the favorite. Also, the total has gone under in nine of Utah State’s last 10 games played in the month of March. So, pick the Aggies to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 145. For March Madness, skim through our handicap betting guide. Other March Madness picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.