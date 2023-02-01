Home » news » Our All Access Guide To Everything You Need To Know For The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Festivities

Our All-Access Guide To Everything You Need To Know For The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Festivities

The beauty of the all-star weekend festivities is that a number of players around the league get a chance to showcase their talent. Whether it’s the all-star game, dunk or three-point contest, and even the Jordan Rising Stars players, they all want to put on a show for the fans watching. With the Jordan Rising Stars game approaching on 2/17, the NBA announced the pool of players who were selected to participate. 

Last season the NBA introduced an all-new format for the Jordan Rising Stars game and they’ll be keeping the same format into this years festivities. It’s going to feature a three-game min-tournament with four teams showcasing the leagues best young talent across the NBA and G League.

All-star weekend is in Salt Lake City this year.

There were a total of 28 players selected to compete in Jordan Rising stars festivities. A total of 11 NBA rookies, 10 NBA sophomores, and seven G League players. Twenty-one of the players are from the NBA and they were selected by NBA assistant coaches. They will be drafted onto three seven-player teams.

The other seven G League participants were selected by the league’s front office and they will be the fourth and final team for the Jordan Rising Stars. Players were chosen on a point’s system that was voted on by all 30 teams, but they assistant coaches could not vote for players on their own team. Here’s who made the cut.

Rookies:

  • Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
  • Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
  • AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
  • Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
  • Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
  • Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
  • Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
  • Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
  • Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
  • Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
  • Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Sophomores:

  • Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
  • Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
  • Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks
  • Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets
  • Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
  • Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

G League:

  • Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
  • Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
  • Mojave King, G League Ignite
  • Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
  • Mac McClung, Deleware Blue Coats
  • Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
  • Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers

Coaching the team compromised of NBA rookies and sophomores are Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, and Deron Williams. The G League team will be coached by current Utah Jazz assistant head coach Jason Terry. Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics was selected to coach team Giannis in the all-star game, but tea LeBron’s head coach is yet to be determined.

