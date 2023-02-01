Our All-Access Guide To Everything You Need To Know For The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Festivities

The beauty of the all-star weekend festivities is that a number of players around the league get a chance to showcase their talent. Whether it’s the all-star game, dunk or three-point contest, and even the Jordan Rising Stars players, they all want to put on a show for the fans watching. With the Jordan Rising Stars game approaching on 2/17, the NBA announced the pool of players who were selected to participate.

Last season the NBA introduced an all-new format for the Jordan Rising Stars game and they’ll be keeping the same format into this years festivities. It’s going to feature a three-game min-tournament with four teams showcasing the leagues best young talent across the NBA and G League.

The 72nd annual all-star game is in Salt Lake City this season

There were a total of 28 players selected to compete in Jordan Rising stars festivities. A total of 11 NBA rookies, 10 NBA sophomores, and seven G League players. Twenty-one of the players are from the NBA and they were selected by NBA assistant coaches. They will be drafted onto three seven-player teams.

The other seven G League participants were selected by the league’s front office and they will be the fourth and final team for the Jordan Rising Stars. Players were chosen on a point’s system that was voted on by all 30 teams, but they assistant coaches could not vote for players on their own team. Here’s who made the cut.

Rookies:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Sophomores:

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

G League:

Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Mojave King, G League Ignite

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle

Mac McClung, Deleware Blue Coats

Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers

Coaching the team compromised of NBA rookies and sophomores are Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, and Deron Williams. The G League team will be coached by current Utah Jazz assistant head coach Jason Terry. Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics was selected to coach team Giannis in the all-star game, but tea LeBron’s head coach is yet to be determined.