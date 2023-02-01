Main Page
Our All-Access Guide To Everything You Need To Know For The 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Festivities
The beauty of the all-star weekend festivities is that a number of players around the league get a chance to showcase their talent. Whether it’s the all-star game, dunk or three-point contest, and even the Jordan Rising Stars players, they all want to put on a show for the fans watching. With the Jordan Rising Stars game approaching on 2/17, the NBA announced the pool of players who were selected to participate.
Last season the NBA introduced an all-new format for the Jordan Rising Stars game and they’ll be keeping the same format into this years festivities. It’s going to feature a three-game min-tournament with four teams showcasing the leagues best young talent across the NBA and G League.
All-star weekend is in Salt Lake City this year.
There were a total of 28 players selected to compete in Jordan Rising stars festivities. A total of 11 NBA rookies, 10 NBA sophomores, and seven G League players. Twenty-one of the players are from the NBA and they were selected by NBA assistant coaches. They will be drafted onto three seven-player teams.
The other seven G League participants were selected by the league’s front office and they will be the fourth and final team for the Jordan Rising Stars. Players were chosen on a point’s system that was voted on by all 30 teams, but they assistant coaches could not vote for players on their own team. Here’s who made the cut.
Rookies:
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
- AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
- Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
- Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
- Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
- Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
- Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
- Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
Sophomores:
- Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks
- Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
G League:
- Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Mojave King, G League Ignite
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle
- Mac McClung, Deleware Blue Coats
- Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
- Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers
Coaching the team compromised of NBA rookies and sophomores are Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, and Deron Williams. The G League team will be coached by current Utah Jazz assistant head coach Jason Terry. Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics was selected to coach team Giannis in the all-star game, but tea LeBron’s head coach is yet to be determined.
Some big names headlining the Rising Stars game
