Viewer’s Guide On Everything To Watch For The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, Friday-Sunday

The 72nd annual NBA all-star game festivities will be held in Salt Lake City this year. It will feature games, challenges, and events happening all throughout this weekend, 2/17- 2/19. This will all lead up to the finale of the weekend, the all-star game which will start at 8:00pm on TNT. Below, we’re going to break down what’s happening each day as a viewer’s guide to see everything important.

2023 #NBAAllStar Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah is HERE 🤩 Follow all the action and get exclusive content from every event in the NBA App! ➡️: https://t.co/Hsbws0FyWI pic.twitter.com/h4l0CZDad1 — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2023

Friday – 2/17

Tonight there will be two different events for fans to watch. At 7:00pm, the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air on ESPN where some of the biggest names will take the hardwood tonight. It will be a variety of your favorite celebrities like Calvin Johnson, 21 Savage, Simu Lui, and many more.

At 9:00, the Jordan Rising Stars game will air on TNT. This is an event where players get a chance to display their game on a national stage and it’s been able to help improve the trajectory of a career down the line. Seven of the top 10 draft picks from the last two seasons will be competing in this event. ROY Scottie Barnes and number-one overall pick in last years draft Paolo Banchero will be playing as well.

The stars are out in Utah tonight⭐️ Catch the #RufflesCelebGame, tonight at 7pm/et on ESPN, and go behind the scenes with exclusive content on the NBA App! 📲:https://t.co/ByMuoigk0y pic.twitter.com/eeJATapZ8o — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2023

Saturday – 2/18

The league has events and challenges happening nearly all day on Saturday for all-star weekend in Salt Lake City. At 1:00pm, fans can get the chance to watch the all-star players practice on NBA TV, presented by AT&T. Later at 4:00 on NBA TV/TNT/ESPN2, there will be the NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T. Grambling State and Southern University were the two teams chosen to play this year.

Saturday night is where the fun gets started when an all-star events will be taking place throughout the evening. The first event of the evening is the KIA Skills Challenge where three teams of three will face-off against each other. Players will be able to display their passing, shooting, and dribbling skills.

Next is the Starry Night Three-Point Contest that never fails to disappoint. Competing in the event this year are Tyrese Halliburton, Tyler, Herro, Buddy Hield, Kevin Huerter, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkenan, Julius Randle, and Jayson Tatum. Last year, big man Karl-Anthony Towns took home the trophy. Who do you think has the best chance this year.

Wrapping up the evening is the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. Participating in the event are Jericho Sims from the Knicks, rookie PF with the Rockets Jabari Smith Jr., Trey Murphy of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Mac McClung from the 76ers.

Final lineup for the Slam Dunk Contest 🥶 Who you got? pic.twitter.com/BF2Li79GVI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 15, 2023

Sunday – 2/19

Starting the day on Sunday at 3:00pm is the G League Next Up game that will air on TNT. Scoot Henderson of the G League Ignite and Luka Garza of the Iowa Wolves will captain two teams with some of the leagues brightest young G League talent.

The 72nd annual all-star game will begin at 8:30pm, but before that the all-star captains have to select the teams. That was a new wrinkle added by the league this year where the captains are picking the teams an hour prior to the game starting. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the captains representing the Western and Eastern Conference’s this year as captains.

TNT is where you can tune in to watch the all-star game this year.